CCRIF SPC, Celebrating The Life And Service Of Dr W. Warren Smith

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

The board, management, staff and service providers of CCRIF are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr W. Warren Smith. Dr Smith served on CCRIF's first Board from its establishment in 2007 until 2011, when he became President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

From the outset, Dr Smith helped shape CCRIF's strategic direction. He promoted CCRIF among development partners, supported donor roundtables, and helped secure resources that were essential to CCRIF's growth and long-term sustainability.

Dr Smith also helped conceptualise what would become one of CCRIF's most impactful initiatives: the CCRIF Technical Assistance Programme. Under his guidance as the first Chairman of the CCRIF Technical Assistance Committee, the programme was designed to build capacity in disaster risk financing, climate adaptation and ecosystem-based resilience. Today, it provides scholarships, internships, small grants, training and applied research opportunities, and has helped develop a growing cadre of young Caribbean professionals working in disaster risk management and climate change adaptation.

His influence extended beyond his time on the board. Dr Smith was instrumental in strengthening the partnership between CCRIF and the CDB. Under his leadership, the bank partnered with CCRIF in advancing the Country Risk Management Programme. His support helped position the programme as a key regional initiative, now anchored by regional risk conferences and a new integrated risk management training programme to be launched this year.

Dr Smith leaves behind a legacy of service, vision and commitment to the Caribbean. CCRIF is grateful for his contributions and for the foundations he helped to build – foundations that continue to support our members as they navigate an increasingly complex multi-hazard environment.

We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Anne-Marie, his children, his extended family, his colleagues at the CDB and across the region, and his many friends. His work and impact will continue to benefit the Caribbean for many years to come.

May he rest in peace.

The post CCRIF SPC, celebrating the life and service of Dr W. Warren Smith appeared first on Caribbean News Global.