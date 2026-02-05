403
Arizona Dispensaries Association Appoints 2026 Board Of Directors
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), the leading voice for the state's regulated cannabis industry, announced its 2026 board of directors, naming a slate of industry leaders who will help guide the association's advocacy, regulatory engagement, and best-practice initiatives.
The New 2026 ADA board includes:
● President: Brian Warde, The Prime Leaf
● Vice President and PAC Chair: Lauren Niehaus, Trulieve
● Treasurer: Andrea Bagneschi, Story Cannabis
● Compliance Chair: Chris Ferguson, Verano/Zenleaf
● Board Members: Don Williams, Curaleaf; Sara Presler, JARS Cannabis; and Lori Hicks, Arizona Natural Concepts
Board members serve two-year terms and represent a broad range of operational, compliance, and leadership experience within Arizona's licensed cannabis market.
“We are excited to welcome this group of leaders to the ADA board,” said Ann Torrez, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association.“Each brings a valuable perspective shaped by hands-on experience in Arizona's regulated cannabis industry. Their leadership will be critical as we continue advocating for a safe, responsible market.”
ADA's mission is to promote and advocate for a regulated cannabis industry that prioritizes consumer safety, patient protection, and operational excellence. The association maintains a consistent legislative and regulatory presence while developing and promoting best practices for licensed dispensaries and operators statewide.
For more information about the Arizona Dispensaries Association, visit azdispensaries.
###
About Arizona Dispensaries Association:
The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. The ADA is dedicated to ensuring a safe, regulated, and flourishing marijuana industry while also contributing to the well-being of Arizona communities. For information, .
###
About Arizona Dispensaries Association:
The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. The ADA is dedicated to ensuring a safe, regulated, and flourishing marijuana industry while also contributing to the well-being of Arizona communities. For information, .
Legal Disclaimer:
