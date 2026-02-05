Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2025 Fourth Quarter And Annual Financial Results
Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link
- Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
The live webcast will be held at:
The accompanying presentation of the 2025 fourth quarter and annual financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at .
For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
About Bird Construction
