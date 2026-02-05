Trisura Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And 2025 Annual Results Release And Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or“Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurer, announces the timing of fourth quarter and annual 2025 results and earnings conference call.

Trisura will release its fourth quarter and annual 2025 results after market close on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, February 13th, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:



A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurer operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TSU”.

Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at .

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email:...