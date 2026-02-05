Sunpower Reports Inducement Grants In Connection With Cobalt Acquisition
These inducement grants were approved by the board of directors of the Company and granted outside of the Company's 2023 Equity Incentive Plan as a material inducement to entering into employment with SunPower in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About SunPower
SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .
