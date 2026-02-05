Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|398,070
|$
|162,495
|Accounts receivable, net
|41,642
|44,014
|Deferred contract costs
|117,177
|124,651
|Prepaid expenses and other
|50,943
|52,541
|Total current assets before funds held for clients
|607,832
|383,701
|Funds held for clients
|2,704,137
|5,510,227
|Total current assets
|3,311,969
|5,893,928
|Capitalized internal-use software, net
|132,317
|134,617
|Property and equipment, net
|54,210
|54,379
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|35,997
|33,865
|Intangible assets, net
|92,671
|82,235
|Goodwill
|343,100
|343,158
|Long-term deferred contract costs
|393,671
|409,005
|Long‐term prepaid expenses and other
|7,739
|7,401
|Deferred income tax assets
|17,754
|14,196
|Total assets
|$
|4,389,428
|$
|6,972,784
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|17,347
|$
|7,299
|Accrued expenses
|193,081
|171,573
|Total current liabilities before client fund obligations
|210,428
|178,872
|Client fund obligations
|2,694,842
|5,499,182
|Total current liabilities
|2,905,270
|5,678,054
|Long-term debt
|162,500
|81,250
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|46,772
|44,042
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,580
|8,713
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|32,559
|62,410
|Total liabilities
|$
|3,155,681
|$
|5,874,469
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025; 55,366 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 53,873 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|55
|54
|Additional paid-in capital
|327,518
|93,148
|Retained earnings
|900,583
|998,771
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5,591
|6,342
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,233,747
|$
|1,098,315
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,389,428
|$
|6,972,784
| PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Revenues:
|Recurring and other revenue
|$
|347,714
|$
|386,980
|$
|680,819
|$
|765,838
|Interest income on funds held for clients
|29,266
|29,154
|59,117
|58,468
|Total revenues
|376,980
|416,134
|739,936
|824,306
|Cost of revenues
|124,545
|133,996
|239,505
|262,376
|Gross profit
|252,435
|282,138
|500,431
|561,930
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|93,133
|98,078
|181,564
|194,446
|Research and development
|56,155
|57,739
|103,415
|113,346
|General and administrative
|56,524
|55,940
|104,685
|109,546
|Total operating expenses
|205,812
|211,757
|389,664
|417,338
|Operating income
|46,623
|70,381
|110,767
|144,592
|Other income (expense)
|193
|(204
|)
|4,935
|498
|Income before income taxes
|46,816
|70,177
|115,702
|145,090
|Income tax expense
|9,351
|19,980
|28,664
|46,902
|Net income
|$
|37,465
|$
|50,197
|$
|87,038
|$
|98,188
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(5,658
|)
|72
|1,153
|751
|Comprehensive income
|$
|31,807
|$
|50,269
|$
|88,191
|$
|98,939
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.80
|Diluted
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.77
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|55,826
|54,086
|55,733
|54,550
|Diluted
|56,740
|54,773
|56,536
|55,342
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31 are included in the above line items:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Cost of revenues
|$
|6,007
|$
|5,294
|$
|10,930
|$
|9,841
|Sales and marketing
|10,663
|10,054
|20,415
|19,250
|Research and development
|11,861
|10,295
|22,172
|20,182
|General and administrative
|16,379
|17,541
|27,053
|33,835
|Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|$
|44,910
|$
|43,184
|$
|80,570
|$
|83,108
| PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|87,038
|$
|98,188
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|77,206
|80,090
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|47,212
|55,256
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|(126
|)
|33,056
|Provision for credit losses
|617
|939
|Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities
|(1,277
|)
|(818
|)
|Other
|577
|550
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,144
|)
|(3,304
|)
|Deferred contract costs
|(25,861
|)
|(22,445
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(20,266
|)
|(2,558
|)
|Accounts payable
|(4,327
|)
|(10,059
|)
|Accrued expenses and other
|(10,993
|)
|(25,440
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|145,656
|203,455
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|(66,122
|)
|(115,334
|)
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities
|80,018
|126,413
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(29,597
|)
|(31,400
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,313
|)
|(7,160
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and funds held for clients acquired
|(278,001
|)
|-
|Other investing activities
|(1,951
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(300,966
|)
|(27,488
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net change in client fund obligations
|545,384
|2,804,340
|Borrowings under credit facility
|325,000
|-
|Repayment of credit facility
|-
|(81,250
|)
|Repurchases of common shares
|(8,395
|)
|(300,000
|)
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|10,561
|9,534
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(37,005
|)
|(28,609
|)
|Other financing activities
|(20
|)
|(339
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|835,525
|2,403,676
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents
|680,215
|2,579,643
|Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|2,845,669
|2,482,526
|Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|$
|3,525,884
|$
|5,062,169
|Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, accrued but not paid
|$
|471
|$
|2,941
|Liabilities assumed for acquisitions
|$
|55,730
|$
|-
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|5,179
|$
|3,451
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|45,968
|$
|15,330
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|482,364
|$
|162,495
|Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents
|3,043,520
|4,899,674
|Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,525,884
|$
|5,062,169
| Paylocity Holding Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| 2024
|2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
|Gross profit
|$
|252,435
|$
|282,138
|$
|500,431
|$
|561,930
|Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs
|14,833
|17,718
|28,610
|34,968
|Amortization of certain acquired intangibles
|4,749
|4,519
|6,813
|9,120
|Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|6,007
|5,294
|10,930
|9,841
|Other items (1)
|218
|(133
|)
|140
|342
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|278,242
|$
|309,536
|$
|546,924
|$
|616,201
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income:
|Operating income
|$
|46,623
|$
|70,381
|$
|110,767
|$
|144,592
|Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|44,910
|43,184
|80,570
|83,108
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,678
|5,175
|8,225
|10,436
|Other items (2)
|3,934
|352
|6,462
|2,116
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|$
|101,145
|$
|119,092
|$
|206,024
|$
|240,252
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income:
|Net income
|$
|37,465
|$
|50,197
|$
|87,038
|$
|98,188
|Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|44,910
|43,184
|80,570
|83,108
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,678
|5,175
|8,225
|10,436
|Other items (2)
|3,934
|352
|6,462
|2,116
|Income tax effect on adjustments (3)
|(5,976
|)
|2,164
|(2,668
|)
|4,884
|Non-GAAP Net income
|$
|86,011
|$
|101,072
|$
|179,627
|$
|198,732
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share:
|Non-GAAP Net income
|$
|86,011
|$
|101,072
|$
|179,627
|$
|198,732
|Diluted weighted-average number of common shares
|56,740
|54,773
|56,536
|55,342
|Non-GAAP Net income per share
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.85
|$
|3.18
|$
|3.59
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients
|Net income
|$
|37,465
|$
|50,197
|$
|87,038
|$
|98,188
|Interest expense
|4,846
|1,215
|5,246
|3,570
|Income tax expense
|9,351
|19,980
|28,664
|46,902
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|25,660
|27,803
|47,212
|55,256
|EBITDA
|77,322
|99,195
|168,160
|203,916
|Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|44,910
|43,184
|80,570
|83,108
|Other items (2)
|3,934
|352
|6,462
|2,116
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|126,166
|$
|142,731
|$
|255,192
|$
|289,140
|Interest income on funds held for clients
|(29,266
|)
|(29,154
|)
|(59,117
|)
|(58,468
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients
|$
|96,900
|$
|113,577
|$
|196,075
|$
|230,672
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing:
|Sales and marketing
|$
|93,133
|$
|98,078
|$
|181,564
|$
|194,446
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|10,663
|10,054
|20,415
|19,250
|Less: Other items (2)
|520
|246
|629
|362
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|81,950
|$
|87,778
|$
|160,520
|$
|174,834
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development:
|Research and development
|$
|56,155
|$
|57,739
|$
|103,415
|$
|113,346
|Add: Capitalized internal-use software costs
|14,387
|15,940
|29,597
|31,400
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|11,861
|10,295
|22,172
|20,182
|Less: Other items (2)
|890
|52
|1,011
|638
|Non-GAAP total research and development
|$
|57,791
|$
|63,332
|$
|109,829
|$
|123,926
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative:
|General and administrative
|$
|56,524
|$
|55,940
|$
|104,685
|$
|109,546
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises
|16,379
|17,541
|27,053
|33,835
|Less: Amortization of certain acquired intangibles
|929
|656
|1,412
|1,316
|Less: Other items (2)
|2,306
|187
|4,682
|774
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|36,910
|$
|37,556
|$
|71,538
|$
|73,621
| Six Months Ended
December 31,
| Trailing
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Reconciliation of Free cash flow, Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients and Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|145,656
|$
|203,455
|$
|393,114
|$
|476,025
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(29,597
|)
|(31,400
|)
|(60,840
|)
|(64,205
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,313
|)
|(7,160
|)
|(17,199
|)
|(14,920
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|110,746
|$
|164,895
|$
|315,075
|$
|396,900
|Less: Interest income on funds held for clients
|(59,117
|)
|(58,468
|)
|(126,106
|)
|(122,771
|)
|Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients
|$
|51,629
|$
|106,427
|$
|188,969
|$
|274,129
|Cash paid for other items (4)
|5,073
|5,215
|Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients
|$
|56,702
|$
|111,642
(1) Represents acquisition-related costs and severance cost adjustments related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.
(2) Represents acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.
(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.
(4) Represents cash paid for acquisition and transaction-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated.
Definitions of our Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients, and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA and is further adjusted to eliminate interest income on funds held for clients. Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients margin is Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients divided by recurring and other revenue.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.
Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues.
Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Income Per Share
Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release, including the income tax effect on these items.
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Margin, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development, Non-GAAP Total Research and Development Margin, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Margin
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues.
Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues.
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described above in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative expense by total revenues.
Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients, Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest on Funds Held for Clients Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Excluding Interest Income on Funds Held for Clients Margin
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues.
Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as free cash flow but also excludes interest income on funds held for clients. Free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.
Adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients plus cash paid for other items as described above in this release. Adjusted free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing adjusted free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue.
