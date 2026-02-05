Pool Corporation Announces Year End And Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

