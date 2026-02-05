Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Servicetitan To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results On March 12, 2026


2026-02-05 04:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2026. In conjunction with this report, ServiceTitan will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results, as well as fiscal year 2027 outlook.

ServiceTitan Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
When: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Online Registration: Registration Link
Live Access: Webcast

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at for twelve months.

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN) is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Press Contact
Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
...

Investor Contact
Jason Rechel
ServiceTitan, Inc.
...

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


