Nasdaq 2026 Investor Day
|When:
|Wednesday, February 25, 2026
| 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET
|Where:
|Webcast registration link:
The agenda, slide presentation and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on Nasdaq's IR website: . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying the technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .
Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1914 538 0533
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
...
-NDAQF-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment