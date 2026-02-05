Talkspace To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Host Conference Call
Conference Call Details
The conference call will be available via audio webcast at and can also be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9708 for international participants, and using conference ID TALKQ425. A replay will be available shortly after the call's completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Talkspace
Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.
Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace's core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.
All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.
