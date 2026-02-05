Gold Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands, except Earnings per Share)
|Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics:
|Revenues
|$
|6,476,900
|$
|2,742,345
|Gross profit
|$
|93,370
|$
|44,767
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|(7,638
|)
|$
|(4,639
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|11,636
|$
|6,558
|Earnings per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.27
|Non-GAAP Measures(1):
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|23,216
|$
|13,363
|EBITDA
|$
|33,879
|$
|16,224
| (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25
| A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,777
|$
|8,016
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(320
|)
|20
|Acquisition costs
|121
|688
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|3,790
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|849
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|23,216
|$
|13,363
| Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
| (in thousands, except Earnings (Loss) per Share)
|Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics:
|Revenues
|$
|6,476,900
|$
|3,680,766
|Gross profit
|$
|93,370
|$
|72,897
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|(7,638
|)
|$
|(7,583
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
|$
|11,636
|$
|(939
|)
|Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Non-GAAP Measures(1):
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|23,216
|$
|4,872
|EBITDA
|$
|33,879
|$
|14,301
| (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25
| A reconciliation of net income (loss) before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
|Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,777
|$
|(311
|)
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(320
|)
|(2,461
|)
|Acquisition costs
|121
|61
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|5,202
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|2,381
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|23,216
|$
|4,872
Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 136% to $6.477 billion from $2.742 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 76% from $3.681 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 109% to $93.4 million from $44.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 28% from $72.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Gross profit margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased to 1.44% of revenue, from 1.63% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased from 1.98% of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 77% to $11.6 million from $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 1,339% from a net loss of ($0.9) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Diluted earnings (loss) per share totaled $0.46 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a 70% increase compared to $0.27 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 1,250% from ($0.04) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition costs, and contingent consideration fair value adjustments (“Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” or“Adjusted net income”), a non-GAAP financial performance measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 74% to $23.2 million from $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 377% from $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), a non-GAAP liquidity measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 109% to $33.9 million from $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 137% from $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025
| Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands, except Earnings per Share)
|Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics:
|Revenues
|$
|10,157,666
|$
|5,457,441
|Gross profit
|$
|166,267
|$
|88,210
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|(15,221
|)
|$
|(9,348
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|10,697
|$
|15,542
|Earnings per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.65
|Non-GAAP Measures(1):
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|28,088
|$
|28,147
|EBITDA
|$
|48,180
|$
|34,006
|(1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25
| A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
| Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,466
|$
|18,189
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(2,781
|)
|(130
|)
|Acquisition costs
|182
|740
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|10,383
|7,654
|Depreciation expense
|4,838
|1,694
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|28,088
|$
|28,147
Fiscal Six Months 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 86% to $10.158 billion from $5.457 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 88% to $166.3 million from $88.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased to 1.64% of revenue from 1.62% of revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 31% to $10.7 million from $15.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.42 for the six months ended December 31, 2025, a 35% decrease compared to $0.65 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $28.1 million, which was consistent with $28.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 42% to $48.2 million from $34.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:
|Gold ounces sold(1)
|545,000
|466,000
|Silver ounces sold(2)
|18,635,000
|21,828,000
|Number of secured loans at period end(3)
|355
|518
|Secured loans receivable at period end
|$
|120,351,000
|$
|98,461,000
|Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers(4)
|96,100
|65,400
|Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers(5)
|229,100
|140,100
|Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers(6)
|4,361,500
|3,187,500
|Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV")(7)
|$
|4,824
|$
|3,178
|JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value(8)
|$
|2,637
|$
|2,043
|CyberMetals number of new customers(9)
|1,400
|2,000
|CyberMetals number of active customers(10)
|1,900
|1,700
|CyberMetals number of total customers(11)
|40,000
|33,100
|CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end(12)
|$
|18,900,000
|$
|8,200,000
|(1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts.
|(2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts.
|(3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period.
|(4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period.
|(9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform.
|(10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform.
|(11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform.
|(12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.
| Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
|Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:
|Gold ounces sold(1)
|545,000
|439,000
|Silver ounces sold(2)
|18,635,000
|10,391,000
|Number of secured loans at period end(3)
|355
|424
|Secured loans receivable at period end
|$
|120,351,000
|$
|103,633,000
|Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers(4)
|96,100
|69,400
|Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers(5)
|229,100
|147,300
|Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers(6)
|4,361,500
|4,265,400
|Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV")(7)
|$
|4,824
|$
|3,863
|JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value(8)
|$
|2,637
|$
|2,544
|CyberMetals number of new customers(9)
|1,400
|1,700
|CyberMetals number of active customers(10)
|1,900
|1,800
|CyberMetals number of total customers(11)
|40,000
|38,700
|CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end(12)
|$
|18,900,000
|$
|13,800,000
|(1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts.
|(2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts.
|(3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period.
|(4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period.
|(9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform.
|(10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform.
|(11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform.
|(12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights
- Gold ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 17% to 545,000 ounces from 466,000 ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 24% from 439,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Silver ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 15% to 18.6 million ounces from 21.8 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 79% from 10.4 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2025, the number of secured loans decreased 31% to 355 from 518 as of December 31, 2024, and decreased 16% from 424 as of September 30, 2025 Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 47% to 96,100 from 65,400 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 38% from 69,400 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 64% to 229,100 from 140,100 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased 56% from 147,300 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $1,646, or 52% to $4,824 from $3,178 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $961, or 25% from $3,863 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 JM Bullion's average order value for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $594, or 29% to $2,637 from $2,043 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $93, or 4% from $2,544 for the three months ended September 30, 2025
| Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:
|Gold ounces sold(1)
|984,000
|864,000
|Silver ounces sold(2)
|29,026,000
|42,277,000
|Number of secured loans at period end(3)
|355
|518
|Secured loans receivable at period end
|$
|120,351,000
|$
|98,461,000
|Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers(4)
|165,500
|120,700
|Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers(5)
|376,400
|270,000
|Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers(6)
|4,361,500
|3,187,500
|Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV")(7)
|$
|4,435
|$
|3,077
|JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value(8)
|$
|2,602
|$
|2,117
|CyberMetals number of new customers(9)
|3,100
|3,500
|CyberMetals number of active customers(10)
|3,700
|3,400
|CyberMetals number of total customers(11)
|40,000
|33,100
|CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end(12)
|$
|18,900,000
|$
|8,200,000
|(1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts.
|(2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts.
|(3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period.
|(4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
|(8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period.
|(9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform.
|(10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform.
|(11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform.
|(12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.
Fiscal Six Months 2026 Operational Highlights
- Gold ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 14% to 984,000 ounces from 864,000 ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Silver ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 31% to 29.0 million ounces from 42.3 million ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 37% to 165,500 from 120,700 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased 39% to 376,400 from 270,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased $1,358, or 44% to $4,435 from $3,077 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 JM Bullion's average order value for the six months ended December 31, 2025 increased $485, or 23% to $2,602 from $2,117 for the six months ended December 31, 2024
Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary
Revenues increased 136% to $6.477 billion from $2.742 billion in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding an increase of $2.494 billion of forward sales, our revenues increased $1.241 billion, or 69.0%, which was due to higher average selling prices of gold and silver as well as an increase in gold ounces sold, partially offset by a decrease in silver ounces sold. Revenues also increased due to the acquisitions of SGI and Pinehurst in February 2025 and AMS in April 2025.
Gross profit increased 109% to $93.4 million (1.44% of revenue) from $44.8 million (1.63% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The overall gross profit increase was due to an increase in gross profits earned by both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment and the Direct-to-Consumer segment, including the acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS which were not included in the same year-ago period, partially offset by lower trading profits. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 77% and 56% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 29% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 and 38% of the consolidated gross profit for the prior year fiscal second quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 132% to $59.8 million from $25.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense, including performance-based accruals, of $21.6 million, higher advertising costs of $4.8 million, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $2.7 million, an increase in facilities expense of $1.3 million, an increase in bank service and credit card fees of $1.4 million, and an increase in insurance costs of $1.0 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 included $29.6 million of expenses incurred by SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS, which were not included in the same year-ago period, as they were not yet consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding the increase from newly acquired subsidiaries, our selling, general and administrative expenses increased $4.4 million from the prior year period.
Depreciation and amortization expense increased 65% to $7.6 million from $4.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of $3.2 million relating to an increase in intangible asset amortization from intangible assets acquired through our acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS and an increase in depreciation expense of $1.6 million due to an increase in capital expenditures, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in JMB and Silver Gold Bull, Inc. (“SGB”) intangible asset amortization.
Interest income decreased 15% to $5.8 million from $6.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate decrease in interest income was due to an decrease in other finance product income of $1.1 million, partially offset by an increase in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.1 million.
Interest expense increased 57% to $16.3 million from $10.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $3.7 million related to product financing arrangements due to higher interest rates, partially offset by reduced borrowings, an increase of $1.9 million related to precious metals leases driven by higher overall borrowings and an increase in weighted-average interest rates, and an increase of $0.1 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to increased borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in interest rates.
Earnings (losses) from equity method investments increased 142% to earnings of $1.0 million from a loss of $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to increased earnings of our equity method investees.
Net income attributable to the Company totaled $11.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $23.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million or 74% compared to $13.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to higher net income before provision for income taxes of $7.8 million, higher depreciation expense of $1.6 million, higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.4 million, partially offset by lower acquisition costs of $0.6 million and higher contingent consideration fair value adjustment of $0.3 million.
EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $33.9 million, an increase of $17.7 million or 109% compared to $16.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher net income of $7.6 million, higher interest expense of $5.9 million, higher depreciation expense of $1.6 million, higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.4 million, and lower interest income of $1.0 million.
Fiscal Six Months 2026 Financial Summary
Revenues increased 86% to $10.158 billion from $5.457 billion in the same year-ago period. Excluding an increase of $3.056 billion of forward sales, our revenues increased $1.644 billion, or 50.3%, which was due to higher average selling prices of gold and silver as well as an increase in gold ounces sold, partially offset by a decrease in silver ounces sold. Revenues also increased due to the acquisitions of SGI and Pinehurst in February 2025 and AMS in April 2025.
Gross profit increased 88% to $166.3 million (1.64% of revenue) from $88.2 million (1.62% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The overall gross profit increase was due to an increase in gross profits earned by both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment and the Direct-to-Consumer segment, including the acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS which were not included in the same year-ago period, partially offset by lower trading profits. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 74% and 55% of the consolidated gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 25% and 37% of the consolidated gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 128% to $119.6 million from $52.4 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense, including performance-based accruals, of $41.1 million, higher advertising costs of $10.0 million, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $6.7 million, an increase in facilities expense of $2.6 million, an increase in bank service and credit card fees of $2.6 million, and an increase in insurance costs of $1.5 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2025 included $60.0 million of expenses incurred by SGI, and Pinehurst, and AMS which were not included in the same year-ago period as these were not consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding the increase from newly acquired subsidiaries, our selling, general and administrative expenses increased $7.2 million from the prior year period.
Depreciation and amortization expense increased 63% to $15.2 million from $9.4 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of $6.4 million relating to an increase in intangible asset amortization from intangible assets acquired through our acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS and an increase in depreciation expense of $3.1 million due to an increase in capital expenditures, partially offset by a decrease of $3.7 million in JMB and SGB intangible asset amortization.
Interest income decreased 18% to $11.4 million from $13.9 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate decrease in interest income was due to a decrease in other finance product income of $2.2 million and a decrease in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.3 million.
Interest expense increased 42% to $28.9 million from $20.4 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $4.2 million related to product financing arrangements due to higher interest rates, partially offset by reduced borrowings, an increase of $3.2 million related to precious metals leases driven by higher overall borrowings and an increase in weighted-average interest rates, and an increase of $0.7 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to increased borrowings.
Earnings (losses) from equity method investments increased 106% to earnings of $0.1 million from a loss of $1.8 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was due to increased earnings of our equity method investees.
Net income attributable to the Company totaled $10.7 million or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.5 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $28.1 million, which was consistent with $28.1 million in the same year-ago period.
EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $48.2 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 42% compared to $34.0 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to higher interest expense of $8.5 million, higher depreciation expense of $3.1 million, higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.7 million, and lower interest income of $2.5 million, partially offset by lower net income of $1.8 million.
Quarterly Cash DividendBoard of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 20, 2026.
Conference Callwill hold a conference call today (February 5, 2026) to discuss these financial results. management will host the call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) followed by a question-and-answer period.
To participate, please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time and ask for the conference call.
Webcast:
U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062
International number: 1-973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 118433
The call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of website at. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through February 19, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010
International replay number: 1-919-882-2331
Participant Access Code: 53463
About Inc.builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally. direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands, Stack's Bowers Galleries,, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an“authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary,, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.
is based in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, and in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to our long-term strategy and growth opportunities, expense structure, synergies and cost savings, and shareholder value. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the inability to continue to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company, particularly in recent periods; the failure of the Company's business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; premium spreads and futures pricing affecting our Wholesale segment; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally, particularly as this affects the strength of our Direct-to-Consumer segment; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to presenting the Company's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance:“adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” and“earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“EBITDA”). Management believes the“adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” non-GAAP financial performance measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's core operating performance. The items excluded from this financial measure may have a material impact on the Company's financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Management believes the EBITDA non-GAAP liquidity measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of our business operations before investing activities, interest, and income taxes with other publicly traded companies. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Management encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial or liquidity measure.
In the Company's reconciliation from its reported U.S. GAAP“net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP“adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, the Company eliminates the impact of the following four amounts: acquisition costs; amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; depreciation expense; and contingent consideration fair value adjustments. The Company's reconciliations from its reported U.S. GAAP“net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP“adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, and“net income” and“net cash provided by (used in) operating activities” to its non-GAAP“EBITDA” are provided below and are also included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025.
Company Contact:
Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Inc.
1-310-587-1410
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
...
Media Relations Contact
ICR for
| INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for share data)
| December 31, 2025
| June 30, 2025
| (unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|152,050
|$
|77,741
|Receivables, net
|558,816
|137,723
|Derivative assets
|947,661
|134,515
|Secured loans receivable
|120,351
|94,037
|Inventories:
|Inventories
|1,031,156
|794,812
|Restricted inventories
|504,593
|484,733
|1,535,749
|1,279,545
|Income tax receivable
|7,515
|4,575
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|19,525
|15,359
|Total current assets
|3,341,667
|1,743,495
|Operating lease right of use assets
|20,521
|22,843
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|46,672
|45,509
|Goodwill
|228,696
|228,650
|Intangibles, net
|128,802
|137,314
|Long-term investments
|38,437
|33,015
|Other long-term assets
|7,090
|4,605
|Total assets
|$
|3,811,885
|$
|2,215,431
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Liabilities on borrowed metals
|$
|85,606
|$
|46,051
|Product financing arrangements
|504,593
|484,733
|Accounts payable and other payables
|88,600
|22,248
|Deferred revenue and other advances
|1,701,887
|426,904
|Derivative liabilities
|338,223
|96,177
|Accrued liabilities
|31,332
|34,021
|Notes payable
|4,000
|3,994
|Total current liabilities
|2,754,241
|1,114,128
|Lines of credit
|300,000
|345,000
|Notes payable
|3,328
|3,349
|Deferred tax liabilities
|18,302
|18,335
|Other liabilities
|27,189
|31,948
|Total liabilities
|3,103,060
|1,512,760
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of December 31, 2025 or June 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 24,896,992 and 24,639,386 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|249
|247
|Additional paid-in capital
|188,549
|184,998
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|224
|212
|Retained earnings
|464,788
|464,059
|Total Inc. stockholders' equity
|653,810
|649,516
|Noncontrolling interests
|55,015
|53,155
|Total stockholders' equity
|708,825
|702,671
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,811,885
|$
|2,215,431
| INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share and per share data; unaudited)
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenues
|$
|6,476,900
|$
|2,742,345
|$
|10,157,666
|$
|5,457,441
|Cost of sales
|6,383,530
|2,697,578
|9,991,399
|5,369,231
|Gross profit
|93,370
|44,767
|166,267
|88,210
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|(59,784
|)
|(25,754
|)
|(119,606
|)
|(52,371
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(7,638
|)
|(4,639
|)
|(15,221
|)
|(9,348
|)
|Interest income
|5,789
|6,794
|11,360
|13,881
|Interest expense
|(16,253
|)
|(10,363
|)
|(28,853
|)
|(20,350
|)
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|1,009
|(2,410
|)
|101
|(1,832
|)
|Other income, net
|250
|461
|2,483
|661
|Unrealized losses on foreign exchange
|(966
|)
|(840
|)
|(1,065
|)
|(662
|)
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|15,777
|8,016
|15,466
|18,189
|Income tax expense
|(2,249
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(2,909
|)
|(3,797
|)
|Net income
|13,528
|5,974
|12,557
|14,392
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,892
|(584
|)
|1,860
|(1,150
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|11,636
|$
|6,558
|$
|10,697
|$
|15,542
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.65
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,810,500
|23,158,300
|24,753,600
|23,093,400
|Diluted
|25,536,500
|23,966,400
|25,489,100
|23,972,900
| INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands; unaudited)
| Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|12,557
|$
|14,392
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,221
|9,348
|Amortization of loan cost
|2,763
|1,680
|Share-based compensation
|838
|627
|Losses (earnings) from equity method investments
|(101
|)
|1,832
|Other
|153
|(206
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Receivables, net
|(424,214
|)
|2,449
|Secured loans made to affiliates
|-
|17
|Derivative assets
|(813,146
|)
|21,880
|Income tax receivable
|(2,940
|)
|(3,065
|)
|Precious metals held under financing arrangements
|-
|2,646
|Inventories
|(256,204
|)
|(97,052
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4,195
|)
|(309
|)
|Accounts payable and other payables
|65,600
|(3,941
|)
|Deferred revenue and other advances
|1,274,983
|54,870
|Derivative liabilities
|242,046
|(20,942
|)
|Liabilities on borrowed metals
|39,555
|1,895
|Accrued liabilities
|(121
|)
|(3,579
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|152,795
|(17,458
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(5,972
|)
|(4,308
|)
|Purchase of long-term investments
|(6,400
|)
|-
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(100
|)
|Secured loans receivable, net
|(26,303
|)
|14,599
|Purchase of marketable securities
|-
|(2,550
|)
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|-
|2,835
|Other
|(881
|)
|23
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(39,556
|)
|10,499
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Product financing arrangements, net
|19,860
|34,193
|Dividends paid
|(9,926
|)
|(9,275
|)
|Borrowings under lines of credit
|1,443,000
|971,000
|Repayments under lines of credit
|(1,488,000
|)
|(991,000
|)
|Repayments on notes payable to related party
|-
|(4,347
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(901
|)
|Repurchases of common stock from a related party
|-
|(4,219
|)
|Debt funding issuance costs
|(2,641
|)
|(2,641
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of share-based awards
|1,844
|3,281
|Other
|(3,067
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(38,930
|)
|(3,909
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|74,309
|(10,868
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|77,741
|48,636
|Cash, end of period
|$
|152,050
|$
|37,768
Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results of Operations
The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| $
| % of revenue
| $
| % of revenue
| $
| %
|Revenues
|$
|6,476,900
|100.000
|%
|$
|2,742,345
|100.000
|%
|$
|3,734,555
|136.2
|%
|Gross profit
|93,370
|1.442
|%
|44,767
|1.632
|%
|$
|48,603
|108.6
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|(59,784
|)
|(0.923
|%)
|(25,754
|)
|(0.939
|%)
|$
|34,030
|132.1
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(7,638
|)
|(0.118
|%)
|(4,639
|)
|(0.169
|%)
|$
|2,999
|64.6
|%
|Interest income
|5,789
|0.089
|%
|6,794
|0.248
|%
|$
|(1,005
|)
|(14.8
|%)
|Interest expense
|(16,253
|)
|(0.251
|%)
|(10,363
|)
|(0.378
|%)
|$
|5,890
|56.8
|%
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|1,009
|0.016
|%
|(2,410
|)
|(0.088
|%)
|$
|3,419
|141.9
|%
|Other income, net
|250
|0.004
|%
|461
|0.017
|%
|$
|(211
|)
|(45.8
|%)
|Unrealized losses on foreign exchange
|(966
|)
|(0.015
|%)
|(840
|)
|(0.031
|%)
|$
|126
|15.0
|%
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|15,777
|0.244
|%
|8,016
|0.292
|%
|$
|7,761
|96.8
|%
|Income tax expense
|(2,249
|)
|(0.035
|%)
|(2,042
|)
|(0.074
|%)
|$
|207
|10.1
|%
|Net income
|13,528
|0.209
|%
|5,974
|0.218
|%
|$
|7,554
|126.4
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,892
|0.029
|%
|(584
|)
|(0.021
|%)
|$
|2,476
|424.0
|%
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|11,636
|0.180
|%
|$
|6,558
|0.239
|%
|$
|5,078
|77.4
|%
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Inc.:
|Per Share Data:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.19
|67.9
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.19
|70.4
|%
Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025
Consolidated Results of Operations
The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):
|Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
| Change
| $
| % of
revenue
| $
| % of
revenue
| $
| %
|Revenues
|$
|6,476,900
|100.000
|%
|$
|3,680,766
|100.000
|%
|$
|2,796,134
|76.0
|%
|Gross profit
|93,370
|1.442
|%
|72,897
|1.980
|%
|$
|20,473
|28.1
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|(59,784
|)
|(0.923
|%)
|(59,822
|)
|(1.625
|%)
|$
|(38
|)
|(0.1
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(7,638
|)
|(0.118
|%)
|(7,583
|)
|(0.206
|%)
|$
|55
|0.7
|%
|Interest income
|5,789
|0.089
|%
|5,571
|0.151
|%
|$
|218
|3.9
|%
|Interest expense
|(16,253
|)
|(0.251
|%)
|(12,600
|)
|(0.342
|%)
|$
|3,653
|29.0
|%
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|1,009
|0.016
|%
|(908
|)
|(0.025
|%)
|$
|1,917
|211.1
|%
|Other income, net
|250
|0.004
|%
|2,233
|0.061
|%
|$
|(1,983
|)
|(88.8
|%)
|Unrealized losses on foreign exchange
|(966
|)
|(0.015
|%)
|(99
|)
|(0.003
|%)
|$
|867
|875.8
|%
|Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|15,777
|0.244
|%
|(311
|)
|(0.008
|%)
|$
|16,088
|5,173.0
|%
|Income tax expense
|(2,249
|)
|(0.035
|%)
|(660
|)
|(0.018
|%)
|$
|1,589
|240.8
|%
|Net income (loss)
|13,528
|0.209
|%
|(971
|)
|(0.026
|%)
|$
|14,499
|1,493.2
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,892
|0.029
|%
|(32
|)
|(0.001
|%)
|$
|1,924
|6,012.5
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
|$
|11,636
|0.180
|%
|$
|(939
|)
|(0.026
|%)
|$
|12,575
|1,339.2
|%
|Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Inc.:
|Per Share Data:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.51
|1,275.0
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.50
|1,250.0
|%
Overview of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results of Operations
The operating results for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):
|Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| $
| % of revenue
| $
| % of revenue
| $
| %
|Revenues
|$
|10,157,666
|100.000
|%
|$
|5,457,441
|100.000
|%
|$
|4,700,225
|86.1
|%
|Gross profit
|166,267
|1.637
|%
|88,210
|1.616
|%
|$
|78,057
|88.5
|%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|(119,606
|)
|(1.177
|%)
|(52,371
|)
|(0.960
|%)
|$
|67,235
|128.4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(15,221
|)
|(0.150
|%)
|(9,348
|)
|(0.171
|%)
|$
|5,873
|62.8
|%
|Interest income
|11,360
|0.112
|%
|13,881
|0.254
|%
|$
|(2,521
|)
|(18.2
|%)
|Interest expense
|(28,853
|)
|(0.284
|%)
|(20,350
|)
|(0.373
|%)
|$
|8,503
|41.8
|%
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|101
|0.001
|%
|(1,832
|)
|(0.034
|%)
|$
|1,933
|105.5
|%
|Other income, net
|2,483
|0.024
|%
|661
|0.012
|%
|$
|1,822
|275.6
|%
|Unrealized losses on foreign exchange
|(1,065
|)
|(0.010
|%)
|(662
|)
|(0.012
|%)
|$
|403
|60.9
|%
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|15,466
|0.152
|%
|18,189
|0.333
|%
|$
|(2,723
|)
|(15.0
|%)
|Income tax expense
|(2,909
|)
|(0.029
|%)
|(3,797
|)
|(0.070
|%)
|$
|(888
|)
|(23.4
|%)
|Net income
|12,557
|0.124
|%
|14,392
|0.264
|%
|$
|(1,835
|)
|(12.8
|%)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,860
|0.018
|%
|(1,150
|)
|(0.021
|%)
|$
|3,010
|261.7
|%
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|10,697
|0.105
|%
|$
|15,542
|0.285
|%
|$
|(4,845
|)
|(31.2
|%)
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Inc.:
|Per Share Data:
|Basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.67
|$
|(0.24
|)
|(35.8
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.65
|$
|(0.23
|)
|(35.4
|%)
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,777
|$
|8,016
|$
|7,761
|96.8
|%
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(320
|)
|20
|$
|(340
|)
|(1,700.0
|%)
|Acquisition costs
|121
|688
|$
|(567
|)
|(82.4
|%)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|3,790
|$
|1,391
|36.7
|%
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|849
|$
|1,608
|189.4
|%
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|23,216
|$
|13,363
|$
|9,853
|73.7
|%
A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income
|$
|13,528
|$
|5,974
|$
|7,554
|126.4
|%
|Adjustments:
|Interest income
|(5,789
|)
|(6,794
|)
|$
|(1,005
|)
|(14.8
|%)
|Interest expense
|16,253
|10,363
|$
|5,890
|56.8
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|3,790
|$
|1,391
|36.7
|%
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|849
|$
|1,608
|189.4
|%
|Income tax expense
|2,249
|2,042
|$
|207
|10.1
|%
|20,351
|10,250
|$
|10,101
|98.5
|%
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,879
|$
|16,224
|$
|17,655
|108.8
|%
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA:
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(42,622
|)
|$
|110,071
|$
|(152,693
|)
|(138.7
|%)
|Changes in operating working capital
|66,319
|(97,186
|)
|$
|163,505
|168.2
|%
|Interest expense
|16,253
|10,363
|$
|5,890
|56.8
|%
|Interest income
|(5,789
|)
|(6,794
|)
|$
|(1,005
|)
|(14.8
|%)
|Income tax expense
|2,249
|2,042
|$
|207
|10.1
|%
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|1,009
|(2,410
|)
|$
|3,419
|141.9
|%
|Share-based compensation
|(463
|)
|(307
|)
|$
|156
|50.8
|%
|Amortization of loan cost
|(1,128
|)
|(1,015
|)
|$
|113
|11.1
|%
|Other
|(1,949
|)
|1,460
|$
|(3,409
|)
|(233.5
|%)
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,879
|$
|16,224
|$
|17,655
|108.8
|%
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025
A reconciliation of net income (loss) before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 follows (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
| Change
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,777
|(311
|)
|$
|16,088
|5,173.0
|%
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(320
|)
|(2,461
|)
|$
|(2,141
|)
|(87.0
|%)
|Acquisition costs
|121
|61
|$
|60
|98.4
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|5,202
|$
|(21
|)
|(0.4
|%)
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|2,381
|$
|76
|3.2
|%
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|23,216
|$
|4,872
|$
|18,344
|376.5
|%
A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 follows (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
| December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2025
| Change
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA:
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,528
|$
|(971
|)
|$
|14,499
|1,493.2
|%
|Adjustments:
|Interest income
|(5,789
|)
|(5,571
|)
|$
|218
|3.9
|%
|Interest expense
|16,253
|12,600
|$
|3,653
|29.0
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,181
|5,202
|$
|(21
|)
|(0.4
|%)
|Depreciation expense
|2,457
|2,381
|$
|76
|3.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|2,249
|660
|$
|1,589
|240.8
|%
|20,351
|15,272
|$
|5,079
|33.3
|%
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,879
|$
|14,301
|$
|19,578
|136.9
|%
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA:
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(42,622
|)
|$
|195,417
|$
|(238,039
|)
|(121.8
|%)
|Changes in operating working capital
|66,319
|(187,683
|)
|$
|254,002
|135.3
|%
|Interest expense
|16,253
|12,600
|$
|3,653
|29.0
|%
|Interest income
|(5,789
|)
|(5,571
|)
|$
|218
|3.9
|%
|Income tax expense
|2,249
|660
|$
|1,589
|240.8
|%
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|1,009
|(908
|)
|$
|1,917
|211.1
|%
|Share-based compensation
|(463
|)
|(375
|)
|$
|88
|23.5
|%
|Amortization of loan cost
|(1,128
|)
|(1,635
|)
|$
|(507
|)
|(31.0
|%)
|Other
|(1,949
|)
|1,796
|$
|(3,745
|)
|(208.5
|%)
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,879
|$
|14,301
|$
|19,578
|136.9
|%
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
|Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|$
|15,466
|$
|18,189
|$
|(2,723
|)
|(15.0
|%)
|Adjustments:
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(2,781
|)
|(130
|)
|$
|2,651
|2,039.2
|%
|Acquisition costs
|182
|740
|$
|(558
|)
|(75.4
|%)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|10,383
|7,654
|$
|2,729
|35.7
|%
|Depreciation expense
|4,838
|1,694
|$
|3,144
|185.6
|%
|Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|28,088
|$
|28,147
|$
|(59
|)
|(0.2
|%)
A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows (in thousands):
|Six Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:
| $
| $
| $
| %
|Net income
|$
|12,557
|$
|14,392
|$
|(1,835
|)
|(12.8
|%)
|Adjustments:
|Interest income
|(11,360
|)
|(13,881
|)
|$
|(2,521
|)
|(18.2
|%)
|Interest expense
|28,853
|20,350
|$
|8,503
|41.8
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|10,383
|7,654
|$
|2,729
|35.7
|%
|Depreciation expense
|4,838
|1,694
|$
|3,144
|185.6
|%
|Income tax expense
|2,909
|3,797
|$
|(888
|)
|(23.4
|%)
|35,623
|19,614
|$
|16,009
|81.6
|%
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|48,180
|$
|34,006
|$
|14,174
|41.7
|%
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA:
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|152,795
|$
|(17,458
|)
|$
|170,253
|975.2
|%
|Changes in operating working capital
|(121,364
|)
|45,131
|$
|(166,495
|)
|(368.9
|%)
|Interest expense
|28,853
|20,350
|$
|8,503
|41.8
|%
|Interest income
|(11,360
|)
|(13,881
|)
|$
|(2,521
|)
|(18.2
|%)
|Income tax expense
|2,909
|3,797
|$
|(888
|)
|(23.4
|%)
|Earnings (losses) from equity method investments
|101
|(1,832
|)
|$
|1,933
|105.5
|%
|Share-based compensation
|(838
|)
|(627
|)
|$
|211
|33.7
|%
|Amortization of loan cost
|(2,763
|)
|(1,680
|)
|$
|1,083
|64.5
|%
|Other
|(153
|)
|206
|$
|(359
|)
|(174.3
|%)
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|48,180
|$
|34,006
|$
|14,174
|41.7
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment