Rahab's Daughters Issues Urgent Call For Bay Area Volunteers To Join Anti-Trafficking Efforts This Weekend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rahab's Daughters, a global leader in the fight against human trafficking, is inviting Bay Area residents to stand against exploitation by volunteering for a mission-critical outreach initiative this Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Human trafficking is a pervasive issue that affects communities throughout the Bay Area. This weekend, Rahab's Daughters will mobilize dedicated teams to raise awareness, provide resources, and offer a lifeline to those currently trapped in the cycle of modern-day slavery.

Restoring Hope Through Community Action

At Rahab's Daughters, we lead with heart and discretion. We use survivor-centered steps to reach out to those in need, ensuring our volunteers stay safe and our mission remains protected. By joining the "A-Team" this weekend, volunteers will play a vital role in:

Awareness & Prevention: Educating the public and local businesses on how to recognize the signs of trafficking.

Resource Distribution: Ensuring that life-saving contact information is available in the community for those seeking a way out.

Mission Support: Assisting the organization in creating a safer environment for vulnerable individuals across the region.

"Our work is about being present in the community so that no victim feels forgotten," said Ken Dong, Board Member of Rahab's Daughters. "This weekend is an opportunity for Bay Area residents to move from being bystanders to being part of the solution. We provide the training; we just need your heart and your time."

Volunteer Participation

To keep things running smoothly and securely, we keep specific mission details and locations under wraps until you're officially registered.

Dates: Friday, Feb 6 & Saturday, Feb 7

Requirements: Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Training: All participants will undergo a mandatory briefing to ensure they are equipped with the tools and safety protocols necessary for a successful outreach.



How to Register:

To maintain the security of our operations, all interested individuals must pre-register. Once your registration is processed, a team lead will contact you with specific meeting times and instructions.

Sign up today

If you can't volunteer please consider donating.

For inquiries, contact....