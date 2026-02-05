Calamp Launches Next-Generation Here Comes The Bus® Parent App With Enhanced Safety And Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp announced the launch of the next-generation of Here Comes The Bus, the parent app trusted by more than 1.7 million users across North America. The enhanced app adds new advanced security and safety controls, streamlines parent onboarding, provides a more intuitive user experience, and adds new personalization features. The app also supports select third-party telematics hardware, extending the life of existing technology investments.

The award-winning Here Comes The Bus is purpose-built to safeguard students, keep parents informed, and improve transportation staff efficiency. The app provides parents with exact bus locations on a map and offers optional features like bus arrival notifications, alerts when students get on or off the bus, and personalized messages. The app also helps reduce time-consuming phone calls from parents by enabling them to cancel pickups with a couple of clicks. This release builds on this foundation with enhancements in safety, security, and user experience.

Enhanced Safety and Security Controls

The latest release adds a new district-controlled safety measure that prevents bus location details from appearing on a map until the vehicle enters a defined radius. This feature was developed in direct response to customer feedback and provides an additional layer of control over student location data.

Here Comes The Bus delivers additional data security controls via Single Sign-On (SSO) support. SSO provides simplified, secure parent access and centralized authentication tools that allow districts to systematically manage passwords and deprovision users who should no longer have access.

Faster, More Intuitive Parent Experience

Alongside stronger safety and security measures, the redesigned app simplifies the parent onboarding process and offers a more intuitive interface. These workflow and navigation optimizations are designed to reduce the number of support requests from parents and streamline access to critical data.

Optional student photo uploads provide added personalization and help parents more easily identify their student's trip information.

“Student safety remains the foundation of every enhancement we deliver,” said Thomas Polan, Acting General Manager, Student Safety Division.“This release reflects our continued focus on providing industry-leading solutions that help school districts and bus contractors protect students while keeping parents informed and improving day-to-day transportation operations.”

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, CalAmp Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

