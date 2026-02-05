Matekane, Nandi-Ndaitwah, Kikwete, Bagbin, Others To Headline African Leadership Magazine Persons Of The Year Ceremony In Accra

The Prime Minister of Lesotho, Samuel Matekane, the President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and the former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, who also serves as Chairman of the Global Advisory Board of the African Leadership Organisation, are among a distinguished group of African and global leaders set to headline the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Ceremony ( ), scheduled for 27–28 February 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, themed“Leadership for a New Africa: Forging Our Peace, Owning Our Narrative.”

Prime Minister Matekane will deliver the keynote address, drawing on his reform-driven leadership and focus on restoring institutional trust, strengthening social stability, and advancing economic resilience-closely aligned with the summit's emphasis on peace, accountable governance, and African-owned development pathways.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah brings to the Accra convening decades of experience in public service and diplomacy, reinforcing the summit's focus on inclusive governance, peacebuilding, and narrative ownership through African-led leadership grounded in continuity, cohesion, and sovereign decision-making.

Former President Kikwete's participation brings deep continental and institutional perspective to the convening, reflecting his enduring contribution to democratic consolidation, regional diplomacy, peacebuilding, and leadership development across Africa. In his capacity as Chairman of the Global Advisory Board of the African Leadership Organisation, he provides strategic guidance to the platform's mission of advancing African-led leadership, governance excellence, and narrative ownership on the global stage.

Also confirmed to headline the convening is Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. A seasoned parliamentarian and respected institutional reformer, Speaker Bagbin's participation underscores the critical role of strong legislatures in safeguarding democratic governance, promoting constitutionalism, and advancing peaceful political transitions across Africa, while reinforcing Ghana's standing as a continental reference point for democratic stability and dialogue-driven governance.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Ceremony is Africa's premier annual celebration of visionary leadership and institutional excellence, convened by African Leadership Magazine (ALM). Now in its 15th year, the platform brings together Heads of State, senior policymakers, business leaders, and development partners to recognise individuals and institutions whose leadership has delivered tangible impact across governance, economic transformation, peacebuilding, and sustainable development across the continent. The 2026 edition is expected to attract a global audience of over one million viewers through live streaming and international media partnerships and will feature high-level plenary sessions, leadership dialogues, investment showcases, and multi-sector networking engagements focused on Africa's peace, economic cooperation, institutional renewal, and long-term development agenda.

Other confirmed headline leaders include Austelino Tavares Correia, President of the National Assembly of Cabo Verde; Girma Amente, Minister of Agriculture of Ethiopia; Sheku Fantamadi Bangura, Minister of Finance of Sierra Leone; and Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The convening will also feature senior leaders from across business, finance, regulation, education, infrastructure, and strategic industries, including Khulekani Mathe, Chief Executive Officer, Business Unity South Africa; Kelly Oluoch, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Medical Training College; Dinesh Shukla, President, American International University West Africa (AIU), The Gambia; Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, Executive Chairman, KEFI Gold and Copper Plc; David Mathu, Chief Executive Officer, National Housing Corporation, Kenya; and Bruno Linyiru, Director General, Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Kenya.

Also confirmed are Philip Oti-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer, UMB Bank Plc, Ghana; Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, Chief Executive Officer, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA); Mary Okwakol, Executive Director, National Council of Higher Education, Uganda; Charles Anosike, Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet); Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor, Makerere University; and Paule Avomo Assoumou Koki, Director General, Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA).

Further confirmed participants include Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta, Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Nigeria; Alexandre Carreira, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Sociedade de Seguros de Angola (NOSSA Seguros); Mariama Moussa Boussi, Chief Executive Officer, Banque Agricole du Niger (BAGRI); and Mohamed Abdellahi Ould Yaha, President and Founder, Maurilog Group, Mauritania, alongside other senior leaders from the public and private sectors.

About African Leadership Magazine:

African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organisation (UK), focuses on presenting the best of Africa to a global audience-telling the African story from an African perspective while developing solutions to the continent's most pressing challenges. For over 19 years, the organisation has promoted impactful leadership and African opportunities globally through an ecosystem of Afro-positive content, trade facilitation and market-entry solutions, Afro-centric communities, and high-level business networking platforms.