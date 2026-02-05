Nexustek Launches Nexusops With Nexusiq, Advancing IT Support With AI-Powered Workflow Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven triage, routing, and service updates help businesses resolve issues faster, improve consistency, and deliver a more proactive support experience.

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a leading provider of AI, infrastructure, and security solutions, today announced the launch of NexusOps with NexusIQ, an integrated AI-powered service delivery platform that transforms existing service desk operations from reactive ticket handling into faster, more consistent, and more proactive support experience.

IT leaders are under pressure to deliver instant, accurate support while ticket volume, complexity, and end-user expectations continue to rise. Manual triage and inconsistent routing often create bottlenecks, causing tickets to bounce between teams, delaying resolution, and reducing transparency for end users. NexusOps by NexusTek is an integrated service delivery platform that combines tools, processes, automation, and intelligence into a single operating model to improve service quality, security, and performance across IT operations.

“Support operations shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy, and growing businesses shouldn't need heavyweight platforms to get modern outcomes,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek.“NexusOps with NexusIQ brings practical AI into the real workflow of IT support, so teams can deliver faster resolutions, clearer communication, and a more proactive experience without adding complexity.”

NexusOps features NexusIQ, the market-facing version of NexusTek's internal AI-driven workflow capability. NexusIQ offers a significant upgrade to standardize the service desk workflow: understand, triage, route, communicate, and learn. It applies AI-led intelligence and governance to help support teams interpret and classify requests with richer context. Drawing on historical tickets and knowledge content, NexusOps with NexusIQ routes requests more consistently. It uses company-specific rules and workflow policies to accelerate root-cause identification, improve expectation-setting, and continuously learn from outcomes to strengthen performance over time.

“Many organizations have experimented with AI, but struggle to move from pilots to repeatable results,” said Jay Cuthrell, Chief Product Officer at NexusTek.“NexusIQ is designed to operationalize AI where it matters, inside triage, routing, and communications, so customers can see measurable improvements quickly and build a foundation for continuous operational excellence.”

NexusOps with NexusIQ is available as part of NexusTek's managed services delivery model, with optional accelerators to help teams onboard quickly and baseline key service desk metrics for early visibility into impact.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

