Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu On 2-Day Visit

2026-02-05 03:15:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached here on Thursday night on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation and inaugurate various developmental works in the region, officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha received the home minister on his arrival at the Jammu airport.


“Welcomed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah on his arrival at Jammu Airport today,” the LG said in a post on X.

The officials said Shah will undertake a visit to border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district, where he will also virtually inaugurate and lay foundation of six welfare schemes for border guards on Friday.

Shah will chair a security review meeting at Lok Bhavan in Jammu on his return from the border and will later distribute compassionate appointments among the families of terror victims, the officials said.

Kashmir Observer

