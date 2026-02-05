World Witnessing New Global Order: PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The world is moving towards a new global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying on the President's address, adding that India has emerged as a loud voice of the Global South.

The Prime Minister started his reply as Opposition parties raised slogans saying the 'Leader of Opposition should be allowed to speak' amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister took a dig at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and suggested he can raise slogans while sitting.

Opposition MPs later staged a walkout.

The Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic.