J&K Assembly Rejects Amendment On Attacks Against Kashmiris

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday rejected a proposed amendment to the Lieutenant Governor's Address that sought to include a reference to attacks on Kashmiris working and studying in other states.

The amendment, moved by Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Lone, was put to vote after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's reply to the LG's Address. When the Speaker asked Lone whether he wished to withdraw the amendment or press it, Lone said he would withdraw it if the government assured the House of creating an institutional mechanism - such as a cabinet subcommittee - to examine such incidents.

Responding, the Chief Minister said an institutional mechanism was already in place to deal with these matters. Lone then asked for details about the reported incidents. After no further clarification was offered on the floor, he pressed the amendment for voting.

During the voice vote, National Conference legislators opposed the amendment, while Peoples Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members supported it. The Speaker subsequently declared the amendment defeated.

Later, Lone said on social media that the amendment was voted down with the support of both the National Conference and the BJP. He thanked PDP legislators for backing his proposal.