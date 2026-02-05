403
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.: Has issued a corporate update outlining the Company's material progress over the past 12 months and its 2026 execution roadmap toward Wi-Fi8-ready silicon deliverables and strategic commercialization. Over the last year, Edgewater has evolved from an innovation-led Wi-Fi disruptor into a globally recognized reliability and low-latency thought leader, advancing an approach that is increasingly shaping where the industry is going next: a shift from“speed-only” messaging to the deterministic, low-latency and ultra-reliable connectivity requirements now defining the road to Wi-Fi8. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.05.
