Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:30 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced the expansion of its Drone as a Service platform offerings with the initiation of specialized golf course survey and mapping services. The Company will conduct an initial rollout across Florida, with plans for broader U.S. expansion. Over the past 12 months, the Company has completed drone-enabled survey engagements for five championship-level golf courses designed by one of the world's most renowned former professional golfers and active course architects. With this achievement, a strong drone integration framework and operational foundation have been set for scaling this service across the DaaS network.“Florida is a premier golf destination known for its large number of championship courses and complex environmental challenges such as turf health and drainage management, making it an ideal launchpad for this service,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Through ZenaTech's Drone as a Service business, we have already delivered multiple complex surveys for designer-built golf courses using advanced drone mapping and analytics. With this expertise now solidified, we are actively training teams and deploying these capabilities across our other DaaS locations in the state, with the intent to scale golf course survey and maintenance services throughout our national platform.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 25 cents at $2.75.
