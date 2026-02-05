MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. Unveils Revenue Curation Strategy Driving Scalable Sales to Ecosystem Partners

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. ("CHI"), a founder-led private investment firm specializing in curating AI-powered revenue streams, today outlined its distinctive model for revenue accumulation and sustained growth. Central to this is the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lyken, the 100% owned operating subsidiary of Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV: GPUS) ("Alset"), as detailed in Alset's January 29, 2026 news release.

CHI's Curation Model: Master Curator Role in AI Ecosystems

CHI acts as master curator, sourcing revenue streams from private companies and channeling them as direct commercial sales to ecosystem partners. These inflows stem from established commercial agreements with affiliate Silver Birch Growth Inc. ("SBG") for go-to-market (GTM) execution and sales buildout. CHI partners with public AI companies, taking strategic interests and facilitating efficient exchanges to onboard revenue-enabling partners to acquire streams without traditional integration challenges.

The MOU contemplates aggregate consideration of approximately C$1.5 million over an anticipated period of approximately 24 months, as publicly disclosed by Alset. Partners would retain the majority as high-margin revenue for core services, while SBG is compensated in this case for deploying a high-powered lead generation system and for building up its sales. This positions the contemplated C$1.5 million as a potential baseline with room for scaling based on network performance and adoption.

Built-In Scalability and Trajectory Enhancement

CHI's edge lies in post-curation acceleration: Streams launch with pilot validation, then compound through multi-year expansions or acquisitions as traction builds. A multi-deca-million-dollar pipeline of interest is progressing toward SBG ecosystem sales and value-added services, exclusive to companies in CHI's private network of operating leaders from brands and technology companies.

Participating companies benefit from growth trajectories in the AI revenue they generate: By exchanging streams for shares in public AI partners, they align with multiples on the expansion they help create-turning pilot contributions into compounded potential as revenue scales.

Example (illustrative only): A mid/large e-commerce retailer (>C$100MM sales, facing choppy 2026) allocates transaction volume in exchange for upfront capital. Embedded AI tech leverages order flow to generate new income, backstopping commitments while unlocking gains on outperformance-converting hedging into strategic value.

This flywheel-identify streams, channel as direct sales, accelerate trajectories-enables CHI to curate at pace while validating long-term potential.

Outlook

The strategy positions CHI's ecosystem for scalable inflows, with layered enhancements and pipeline conversions driving compounding growth.

About Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. ("CHI")

CHI owns and operates a high-concentration portfolio of digitally-oriented businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements reflect current expectations; actual results may vary materially due to execution, market conditions, and other factors. Not a solicitation or offer to sell securities. All details related to the MOU with Lyken/Alset are governed by Alset's public disclosures; refer to Alset's filings for complete information.

