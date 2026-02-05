MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai Hernia Summit Concludes Its Second Edition with the First-Ever Inclusion of Diastasis Recti Congress International experts highlight the shift from cosmetic perception to clinical reality in abdominal wall reconstruction.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - The Dubai Hernia Summit (DHS) successfully concluded its second edition in Dubai, marking a significant milestone with the first-ever inclusion of a dedicated International Congress for Diastasis Recti as part of this year's scientific programme. The summit was held in collaboration with American Hospital Dubai and brought together a distinguished group of international surgeons and medical experts specialising in abdominal wall surgery.







Dubai Hernia Summit Concludes Its 2nd Edition

The second edition of the Dubai Hernia Summit took place from January 30 to February 1, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, further strengthening the event's position as a regional and international platform for advanced hernia surgery and abdominal wall reconstruction.

A key highlight of this year's summit was the introduction of Diastasis Recti as a dedicated scientific track for the first time, addressing a condition that is often misunderstood as purely cosmetic. Diastasis recti-the structural separation of the rectus abdominis muscles-is a clinically significant condition that can affect core stability, physical function, posture, and long-term quality of life.

Expanded Scientific Programme

The scientific agenda featured advanced educational tracks, including the Diastasis Recti Masterclass, ETEP Universe, and Advanced Sessions, focusing on evidence-based practice, modern surgical techniques, and functional abdominal wall reconstruction.

The programme welcomed internationally recognised speakers, including Marco Correa, Rodrigo Galhego, Paulo Michels, Luciano Tracia, and Mario Cherubino, who shared global expertise and presented advanced approaches to complex abdominal wall and diastasis recti reconstruction.

Scientific Leadership and Acknowledgements

Dr Hatem Moussa, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Dubai Hernia Summit and Head of the Department of Surgery at American Hospital Dubai, said the successful conclusion of the second edition reflects the summit's growing scientific impact and international relevance.

"The Dubai Hernia Summit continues to evolve, and the inclusion of Diastasis Recti for the first time this year represents an important step forward in addressing conditions that require proper clinical recognition and specialised surgical management," Dr Moussa said.

He added:

"I would like to sincerely thank all the physicians and international experts who contributed to the scientific success of this edition. I also extend my appreciation to American Hospital Dubai and Mr Sherif Beshara for their continued support, commitment to advancing healthcare standards, and their key role in the successful delivery of this year's summit."







Dr. Hatem Moussa

Group Chief of Surgery, American Hospital Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dr. Mohammed Abdulla Alqaydi

President of The Emirates General Surgery Society (EGSS)

Advancing Abdominal Wall Surgery

The summit placed strong emphasis on robotic-assisted and advanced minimally invasive surgery, positioning the second edition of DHS as a leading platform for showcasing innovation in hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction. Specialised workshops provided participants with practical exposure to the latest surgical technologies and techniques.

The event was supported by American Hospital Dubai, alongside leading global medical technology companies including Medtronic, Intuitive, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Johnson & Johnson, and Cambridge Medical Robotics (CMR).

Reinforcing Dubai's Global Role

The successful conclusion of the second edition of the Dubai Hernia Summit, and the first-time inclusion of the Diastasis Recti Congress, further reinforces Dubai's position as a global destination for specialised medical conferences, advanced surgical education, and innovation-driven healthcare collaboration.

About Dubai Hernia Summit (DHS)

The Dubai Hernia Summit is a leading medical platform dedicated to clinical excellence in hernia surgery and abdominal wall reconstruction. By uniting a global faculty of surgical pioneers and technology leaders, DHS facilitates high-level scientific exchange and the responsible adoption of advanced surgical technologies to improve patient outcomes internationally.

