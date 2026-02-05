Al Jazeera: Proposed US-Iran Deal Includes Enrichment Freeze, Non-Aggression Pact

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Al Jazeera has reported that it obtained details of a proposed US-Iran deal put forward with the mediation of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, outlining a broad framework aimed at de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement, Azernews reports.

According to the report, Iran would agree to reduce uranium enrichment to zero for a period of three years, after which enrichment would resume at levels below 1.5 percent. In addition, Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, estimated at about 400 kilograms, would be transferred to a third country.

The proposed arrangement also includes security-related commitments. Iran would reportedly agree not to transfer weapons or military technology to non-state allies in the region and would pledge not to be the first to use ballistic missiles.

Another key element of the proposal is the conclusion of a non-aggression pact between Iran and the United States, aimed at reducing the risk of direct military confrontation.

Al Jazeera notes that the details reflect an effort by regional mediators to bridge gaps between Washington and Tehran amid heightened tensions and ongoing uncertainty over the future of Iran's nuclear program. Neither the US nor Iran has officially confirmed the reported terms of the proposal.

The stakes are high and the gaps between Tehran and Washington remain significant.

The US wants Iran to limit its ballistic missile capability that keeps Israel and US military bases in the region within reach. Iran says these missiles are part of the country's defence capability, pointing to Israel's attacks in June that killed more than 1,000 people in Iran.

Washington wants Iran to stop supporting non-state allies across the region, a demand supported by Israel and some Arab governments.

Iran rejects the argument that supporting what it calls the “axis of resistance” is destabilising.

Then there is Iran's strategic space programme tasked with achieving self-sufficiency in satellite design and communication. The US, Israel and other Western governments have voiced concern about this and the increasing cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Tehran says the talks must be fair and must include lifting the sanctions, which have devastated its economy.