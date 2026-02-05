Ukraine Can Supply Drones To Poland In Exchange For Air Defense Missiles, Zelensky Says
"We need to get through the winter, and we need the appropriate air defense weapons, the appropriate missiles. I will not go into details now... If there is such an opportunity, we are ready to exchange these missiles for our modern drones," Zelensky said.Read also: Next meeting of negotiating teams to take place in near future – Zelensky
He noted that the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to protect the energy sector.
As reported, today Kyiv and Warsaw signed a letter of intent on joint production in the defense industry sector.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
