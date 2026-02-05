Finland Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth Nearly €43M
The aid package will include, among other things, equipment purchased from Finland's defense industry under the Ukraine support program.
Overall, according to Finland's Ministry of Defence, the country has already delivered military equipment to Ukraine worth EUR 3.2 billion.
"Finland will continue to support Ukraine by delivering defence materiel as planned. Besides our own support packages, we are also involved in several capability coalitions to build and strengthen Ukraine's own capabilities. We want to do our part to ensure that Ukraine has the right and ability to defend its nation and people," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen.Read also: Ukraine, Poland sign letter of intent on joint weapons production, Tusk says
For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of assistance, the exact contents, delivery method, and schedule will not be disclosed. The statement emphasizes that both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation of the Finnish Armed Forces were taken into account when preparing the aid.
As Ukrinform reported, on February 5 the Swedish government announced energy assistance for Ukraine totaling 1 billion Swedish kronor ($111.11 million).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment