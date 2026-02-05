Finland Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth Nearly €43M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the press service of Finlands Ministry of Defence, the decision was approved by President Alexander Stubb on Thursday based on a government proposal.

The aid package will include, among other things, equipment purchased from Finland's defense industry under the Ukraine support program.

Overall, according to Finland's Ministry of Defence, the country has already delivered military equipment to Ukraine worth EUR 3.2 billion.

"Finland will continue to support Ukraine by delivering defence materiel as planned. Besides our own support packages, we are also involved in several capability coalitions to build and strengthen Ukraine's own capabilities. We want to do our part to ensure that Ukraine has the right and ability to defend its nation and people," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen.

For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of assistance, the exact contents, delivery method, and schedule will not be disclosed. The statement emphasizes that both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation of the Finnish Armed Forces were taken into account when preparing the aid.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 5 the Swedish government announced energy assistance for Ukraine totaling 1 billion Swedish kronor ($111.11 million).