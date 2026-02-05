Zelensky Announces New Meeting Of Negotiating Teams, Likely To Take Place U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

“Today, I received a report from our negotiating team following two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates – with the American side and with the Russian side,” Zelensky said.

He added that he is expecting the team in Kyiv for a full briefing, noting that“many aspects cannot be properly discussed over the phone.”

“What can already be said is that further meetings are planned in the near future, likely in the United States,” Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian President also said that the Ukrainian side is ready for all working formats that can genuinely bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that“deprives Russia of any appetite to continue the war.”

“It is crucial that this war ends in a way that leaves Russia with no reward for its aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee real security,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

At the same time, he thanked all partners who are supporting Ukraine in this effort.

Methods for implementing ceasefire, monitoring halt to hostilities discussed in Abu Dhabi

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the second round of trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates, over the course of two days, delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia held detailed discussions on unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine