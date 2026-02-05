Zelensky Approves New SSU Operations To Weaken Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this in his evening video address.

“Major General Khmara delivered a report today on operations carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine,” the President said.

The Head of State described the results demonstrated by the agency as solid.

“I approved new tasks for the Service – new combat operations. We will continue to weaken the enemy,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine