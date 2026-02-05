Lower House Speaker Meets Arab Diplomats In Vietnam, Highlights Support For Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, met with Arab ambassadors and heads of Arab diplomatic missions in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in the presence of Saed Al-Radaideh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Singapore and non-resident ambassador to Vietnam.During the meeting, Al-Qadi underscored the importance of the parliamentary visit, which comes three months after the official visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Vietnam.He noted that the Palestinian cause was a central of political dialogue with the Vietnamese side, praising Vietnam's supportive stance toward the two-state solution.Al-Qadi added that the shared desire of Jordan and Vietnam to further develop bilateral relations across various fields would also serve as a cornerstone for strengthening Arab–Vietnamese relations.For their part, Arab ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Hanoi said the visit of the Jordanian parliamentary delegation aims to enhance friendship and cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. They listened to a briefing by Al-Qadi on his assessment of the visit and the positive outcomes achieved at multiple levels.The Arab diplomats expressed appreciation for the meetings held between the Speaker and the parliamentary delegation with the Vietnamese leadership, describing them as fruitful. They emphasized the significance of the visit, which followed King Abdullah II's successful visit to Vietnam at the end of 2025, in expanding areas of partnership and cooperation between the two countries.They also praised the Speaker's firm positions in support of the State of Palestine during his discussions, affirming that strengthening Jordanian–Vietnamese relations would enhance Arab ties with Vietnam and contribute to supporting the Palestinian cause, which remains at the forefront of Jordan's foreign policy priorities.In a related context, Speaker Al-Qadi and the accompanying parliamentary delegation laid a wreath at the mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and at the Martyrs' Monument. The delegation also visited the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, where they received a briefing on Vietnam's history spanning thousands of years.Additionally, Al-Qadi and the delegation toured the Vietnam Military History Museum, where they were presented with an overview of the early days of state-building and national defense in safeguarding Vietnam's independence.The parliamentary visit, led by Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi, comes at a time when Jordanian–Vietnamese relations are witnessing strong and growing momentum, following the royal visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the end of 2025.It is worth noting that diplomatic relations between Jordan and Vietnam were established in 1980, and this visit marks the first exchange of delegations between the legislative leaders of the two countries.