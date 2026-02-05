Environment Ministry, Zaha Cultural Center Sign Agreement To Support "Green Wheels Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra)--The Ministry of Environment and the Zaha Cultural Center signed a cooperation agreement aimed at supporting the implementation of the "Green Wheels" initiative, in recognition of its role in promoting positive environmental behavior and spreading a culture of recycling and sustainable giving.The agreement was signed under the patronage of Princess Alia bint Tawfiq Al-Tabbaa, Chairperson of the Board of the Zaha Cultural Center.The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, and on behalf of the Zaha Cultural Center by its Executive Director, Raniah Subaih.Suleiman affirmed that the Ministry's support for the initiative aligns with its strategic direction to strengthen partnerships with national institutions and empower initiatives that combine environmental and humanitarian dimensions. He noted that the "Green Wheels" initiative represents a pioneering national model for transforming waste into added value that benefits both society and the environment.He added that, in addition to financial support, the Ministry will provide backing for the initiative's media and awareness campaign, with the aim of expanding its reach, promoting waste sorting at source and recycling practices, and reinforcing concepts of sustainability and social responsibility among various segments of society.For her part, Raniah Subaih said that cooperation with the Ministry of Environment reflects the Center's belief in the importance of partnerships that integrate environmental and humanitarian aspects. She emphasized that the "Green Wheels" initiative embodies a practical model for initiatives that create a positive humanitarian impact on individuals and the community, while also contributing to environmental protection.She added that the agreement will help expand the scope of the initiative and strengthen its presence at the local community level.The signing ceremony was preceded by a presentation highlighting Zaha teams' projects in environmental service and improvement, as well as an overview of the "Green Wheels" initiative. A musical performance connected to the initiative was also presented.It is worth noting that the "Green Wheels" initiative is based on collecting recyclable plastic bottles and caps and directing the proceeds toward building the first inclusive school for children with cerebral palsy in East Amman, within an integrated humanitarian and environmental vision.