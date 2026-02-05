Kunci Hidup Introduces Trauma-Informed Emotional Healing Platform Focused On Nervous System Regulation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jakarta, Indonesia - Kunci Hidup, a self-development and emotional healing platform founded by Daissy Sita, introduces a trauma-informed approach to personal transformation by focusing on nervous system regulation, emotional processing, and foundational identity healing.

Unlike conventional self-help or manifestation-based programs that rely primarily on mindset and positive thinking, Kunci Hidup is built on the understanding that long-term behavioral patterns are stored within the nervous system and implicit memory, not solely in conscious thought.

At the core of Kunci Hidup's methodology is the S.E.L.F Reset Method, an integrated framework addressing four essential layers of healing: Somatic (body and nervous system), Emotional (processed and unprocessed emotions), Limbic (attachment and relational imprints), and Foundational (core beliefs and identity formation).

"Kunci Hidup was created to help people understand why insight alone is often not enough to change deeply ingrained patterns," said Daissy Sita, founder of Kunci Hidup. "When the nervous system remains dysregulated, the body continues to repeat old survival responses, even when the mind knows better."

The platform offers structured educational programs, guided emotional practices, journaling frameworks, and digital resources designed to support inner child healing, attachment repair, and identity transformation. Its programs are used by individuals seeking relief from emotional overwhelm, relationship patterns rooted in childhood wounds, chronic overthinking, and recurring self-sabotaging behaviors.

Kunci Hidup emphasizes that its programs are not a substitute for clinical therapy but serve as an educational and self-guided emotional healing resource. The approach integrates neuroscience-informed concepts such as polyvagal theory, implicit memory, and neuroplasticity, alongside reflective and somatic practices.

Based in Indonesia, Kunci Hidup has grown an international audience through long-form educational content, digital programs, and online learning platforms. The brand continues to expand its ecosystem with a focus on emotional literacy, nervous system safety, and sustainable personal transformation.

To learn more about Kunci Hidup and its emotional healing framework, visit

About Kunci Hidup

