RICHEN Recognized As An Advanced Intelligent Factory, Enabling Customized Nutrition Through Flexible Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology officially released the 2025 Jiangsu Advanced Intelligent Factory List. RICHEN was successfully recognized for its achievements in building a Flexible Manufacturing–Driven Bioengineering Intelligent Factory, earning this prestigious provincial-level distinction. This recognition marks a key milestone in RICHEN's development and reflects its enhanced ability to deliver more stable, efficient, and customized nutritional solutions to partners worldwide.

As the food and nutrition industry rapidly evolves toward precision nutrition and customized solutions, the limitations of traditional manufacturing-such as restricted batch sizes, rigid processes, and slow response times-have become increasingly evident. RICHEN's advanced intelligent factory deeply integrates flexible manufacturing principles with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technologies, achieving a unified balance between:



Multi-variety, small-batch, customized production High efficiency, high quality, and low energy consumption

This intelligent manufacturing capability strongly supports RICHEN's brand positioning of “Innovative Vitamin & Mineral Nutrition Plus Solutions.”

The factory is built on a three-tier“Cloud–Edge–Device” architecture:



Device layer: Intelligent sensors and industrial robots enable real-time production data collection

Edge layer: Integrated networking through 5G and industrial Ethernet performs data preprocessing and rapid response Cloud layer: An industrial internet platform integrates manufacturing execution, quality management, and other core applications, enabling intelligent decision-making across the entire production lifecycle

All systems are connected via a service bus with loose coupling, ensuring flexibility, agility, and scalability throughout the manufacturing process.

Flexible Production for Faster Customized Response

By leveraging advanced technologies such as digital twins and intelligent production scheduling, RICHEN enables rapid switching across compound nutrient production lines, significantly enhancing responsiveness to customized requirements.

An intelligent formulation system developed for Vitamin K2 has expanded into 12 product series covering 38 specifications, achieving a 50% improvement in customized demand response speed and allowing partners' personalized needs to be efficiently realized.

Intelligent Manufacturing Securing Both Capacity and Quality

Intelligent scheduling and precision control work in parallel to strengthen production capacity and quality assurance.



An intelligent scheduling model incorporating 200+ production constraints, combined with digital twin technology, enables real-time mapping of 12 production lines and minute-level flexible adjustments, supporting annual output exceeding 300 tons The fermentation process is monitored by 3,200 intelligent sensors, maintaining temperature control accuracy within ±0.3°C, increasing Vitamin K2 purity to 99.6%, and improving microbial control precision by 40%, resulting in stricter and more accurate quality standards



End-to-End Digitalization with Customer Value at the Core

RICHEN has implemented full-chain digital upgrades from supply chain to customer delivery, creating a closed-loop value system.



Data connectivity with 58 core suppliers, establishing an industry-leading VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory) model, improves raw material turnover efficiency by 30%

5G + UWB technologies combined with AGV dynamic routing enable centimeter-level intelligent material scheduling, further increasing logistics efficiency by 40%

A full-chain quality traceability system from raw materials to finished products supports rapid identification across 100,000-level batches A closed-loop management system connecting customer demand, production planning, and logistics delivery shortens order fulfillment cycles by 25%

Through in-depth analysis of 3,000+ customer profiles, RICHEN has significantly improved the accuracy of personalized services, driving a 20% increase in customer satisfaction.

The provincial-level Advanced Intelligent Factory certification is both an honor and a catalyst. Moving forward, RICHEN will continue to advance intelligent manufacturing, fully leveraging the technological strengths and production capacity of its intelligent factory to deliver faster lead times, more precise quality control, greater customization flexibility, and a more resilient supply chain for its partners.