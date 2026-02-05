SFT Launches Latest 11 Inches Android 14 Biometric Fingerprint Tablet SF807W

MENAFN - GetNews) SFT is proud to present its latest innovation,. This tablet designed to meet the needs of a wide range of industries while ensuring good performance and durability, making it ideal for military, industrial and outdoor applications.













Main configurations: -Octa core 2.0 GHZ- Android 14 upgradable- 4GB or 6GB or 8GB ROM+ 64GB or 128GB or 256GB RAM for option- Insell FHD, resolution: 1920*1200pxiels- Rear:13.0M, PDAF, flashlight +5.0M front camera- FBI certified FAP10/FAP20/FAP30 Biometric Fingerprint Sensor/Reader- Up to 12000mAh battery- Rugged IP65 standard- 1D/2D barcode scanning- Support GPS、GLONASS Galileo Beidou- Support NXP 547 13.56MHz ISO/IEC 14443A/MIFARE







SFT Android 14 biometric tablet is Industrial design with IP65 protection standard,high strength industrial material, water and dust proof. Withstanding 1.5 meters drop without damage.

SF807W is equipped with a powerful 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, providing smooth multitasking capabilities, ensuring that you can run multiple applications smoothly. The stunning 11-inch Insell FHD display with a resolution of up to 1200*1920 pixels brings vivid visual effects, which is perfect for presentations, data analysis, etc.

A highlight of this tablet with FBI certified built-in FAP20 or FAP30 fingerprint scanner, Which is particularly useful for applications such as SIM card registration, voting and education where secure identification is critical.

Also, this biometric Tablet is equipped with a large 12,000 mAh battery to ensure you stay powered all day long, even under intensive use, always keeps you connected and productive.





