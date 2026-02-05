How To Customize Volleyball Medals With Kungfu Craftdesign Library & Free Artwork Support

● Huizhou KungFu Craft provides a design consultation service: you can send ideas/sketches or event branding assets (logo, colour palette, theme image) and they will provide design proofs.

● Typical workflow: initial concept => design proof => sample production (hardware) => full production.

● The design can include“volleyball award” text, team club logos, event title (“City Beach Volleyball Cup 2025”), and you can specify ribbon colour or lanyard text too.

Tips for Specifying Your Order

● Provide vector artwork (AI, EPS or high-res PDF) for logos to ensure crisp finish.

● Decide on your budget early: custom shapes + multi-colour fills + accessories + packaging add cost.

● Ask about lead time: designer review, sample production, full run.

● Ask for mock-ups or 3D renders to visualise how the medal + accessory will look.

● Check quality of sample: plating thickness, enamel fill flushness, ribbon printing clarity.

● For outdoor / beach events: choose plating resistant to corrosion, and consider waterproof or sand-resistant accessories.

● Plan for shipping and custom/import duties if overseas.

● Store your mould / design spec with the supplier for future repeat orders (often cheaper).

Applications of Custom Volleyball Medals

Whether your focus is indoor volleyball or beach volleyball, we tailor your medals to reflect the energy and atmosphere of your event custom volleyball medals and accessories are ideal for:

● Indoor volleyball league season winners (teams receive one medal each)

● Beach volleyball tournament (pairs or teams) with branded medals + hanger for winners & runners-up

● School or university volleyball awards (MVP, Best Libero, Best Server) with holders for individual recipients

● Corporate / charity beach volleyball event (custom medal with company brand + beach theme)

● Club anniversary tournament (custom medal with club logo, year,“volleyball award” text; medal hanger for club display wall)

By selecting the design tier, accessories, and custom branding, you create an award package that perfectly matches the event's spirit - and ensures recipients feel valued.





