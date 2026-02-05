403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Education Min. Underlines Coop. With Oman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai underlined Thursday commitment to promoting cooperation and sharing expertise with the Sultanate of Oman in the educational area.
The minister made the remarks to KUNA while visiting the Omani Education Ministry's Specialized Institute for Vocational Training for Teachers.
He said that his ministry is eager to advance the level of teachers' professional performance, train educational personnel and keep abreast of state-of-the-art global educational advancement.
He added that the visit to the Omani institute aimed at getting acquainted with its work mechanism and learning about the training methodology and professional programs offered to teachers, which contributes to making use of leading educational experiences.
During the visit, the minister and his accompanying delegation were kept posted on the institute's key training programs and implementation mechanisms, and ways of mutual benefit were discussed to attain the professional development goals of both countries.
The Kuwaiti minister partook in an international professional education conference held in Muscat on Wednesday, drawing more than 400 figures, including Gulf ministers of education and regional and world experts. (end)
mjb
The minister made the remarks to KUNA while visiting the Omani Education Ministry's Specialized Institute for Vocational Training for Teachers.
He said that his ministry is eager to advance the level of teachers' professional performance, train educational personnel and keep abreast of state-of-the-art global educational advancement.
He added that the visit to the Omani institute aimed at getting acquainted with its work mechanism and learning about the training methodology and professional programs offered to teachers, which contributes to making use of leading educational experiences.
During the visit, the minister and his accompanying delegation were kept posted on the institute's key training programs and implementation mechanisms, and ways of mutual benefit were discussed to attain the professional development goals of both countries.
The Kuwaiti minister partook in an international professional education conference held in Muscat on Wednesday, drawing more than 400 figures, including Gulf ministers of education and regional and world experts. (end)
mjb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment