Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Education Min. Underlines Coop. With Oman


2026-02-05 03:05:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai underlined Thursday commitment to promoting cooperation and sharing expertise with the Sultanate of Oman in the educational area.
The minister made the remarks to KUNA while visiting the Omani Education Ministry's Specialized Institute for Vocational Training for Teachers.
He said that his ministry is eager to advance the level of teachers' professional performance, train educational personnel and keep abreast of state-of-the-art global educational advancement.
He added that the visit to the Omani institute aimed at getting acquainted with its work mechanism and learning about the training methodology and professional programs offered to teachers, which contributes to making use of leading educational experiences.
During the visit, the minister and his accompanying delegation were kept posted on the institute's key training programs and implementation mechanisms, and ways of mutual benefit were discussed to attain the professional development goals of both countries.
The Kuwaiti minister partook in an international professional education conference held in Muscat on Wednesday, drawing more than 400 figures, including Gulf ministers of education and regional and world experts. (end)
