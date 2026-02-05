NEXT WEEK's BLUE INNOVATION SYMPOSIUM HIGHLIGHTS KEY TRENDS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blue Venture Forum's (BVF) 11th Annual Blue Innovation Symposium ( ) features a full speaker lineup of top influencers from the Blue Tech movement and starts next week with featuring welcoming remarks from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and an international group of Blue Tech leaders.

“The lineup of speakers at this year's Blue Innovation Symposium will underscore the critical role of ocean and undersea technologies to both economic competitiveness and national security,” explains Dr. Toby Stapleton, BVF's Director and Co-Founder,“by convening leaders across defense, commercial markets, and research, the symposium continues to help accelerate dual-use innovation at speed and scale.”

This year's major presenters include Ben van Mooy, Deputy Director and Vice President of Science & Engineering, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI); Commander David Branighan, Staff Officer Submarines, British Defense Staff, Royal Navy; Molly Magee, CEO, Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC); James Buescher, General Manager, Anduril Maritime; Jeremy Shattuck, CTO, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII); Scott Sideleau, Chief Architect, Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division in Newport;

Hanumhat Singh, Director, Institute for Experiential Robotics, Northeastern University; and Isaac Vando, Robotics Software Engineer, Deep Submergence Laboratory, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI). For more program information go to /bisprogram/.

“The Symposium provides compelling and unique insights into the national and international blue tech ecosystem,” says Molly Magee, CEO of the Undersea Technology & Innovation Consortium and one of the conference's top presenters and a longtime attendee.“It's great for us because it brings together academia, industry, and government to partner and collaborate, which is why the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium is proud to be a Visionary Sponsor this year.”

The Symposium is set for February 9-12 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island., and is one of the largest marine and oceanographic conferences in the US, attracting over 350 senior level leaders from a wide-cross section of industry, government, investors, and resource providers.

Additional participants this year include the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC), DTN Ventures, Boston Engineering Corp., Jaia Robotics, Real Time Innovations, Teledyne Marine, Poseidon's Forge, MITRE Corp., Commerce RI, the New Bedford Ocean Cluster, the US Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Enginuity Partners, Bishop Ascendant, VR Industries, Bryant University, the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University and Bay Coast Bank.

“This conference consistently delivers a high-quality audience of senior leaders, investors and innovators focused on practical progress in ocean technology,” says Daryl Slocum, President & CEO of the Poseidon's Forge, a startup focused on cutting edge autonomous underwater vehicles.“Participating at BIS lets us showcase that capability, forge partnerships for demonstrations and deployments, and move faster from innovation to impact.”

In addition to showcasing new technologies, this year's event will discuss several topics of interest to the industry, including how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to enable the collection and analysis of data for several different use cases. The event will also showcase over 18 start-ups who are hoping to raise investment, engage with strategic partners, and identify opportunities for demonstration.

“The blue tech ecosystem of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts is the strongest in the country, in no small part due to the leadership and community building by BVF, and the Blue Innovation Symposium is consistently one of the most productive events in the region,“ says Jake Russell, Ph.D and Co-Founder and CEO of Orpheus Ocean.“Our company continues to benefit from this incredible network, and we are looking forward to presenting our latest updates next week.”

Conference registration close Friday, February 6th, at 5:00 PM EST. For further information about all aspects conference, go to .

# # #

About the Blue Innovation Symposium: The Blue Innovation Symposium is in its 11th year of operations and this year is the biggest and the most exciting yet. Over 50 speakers and 300 attendees will gather to discuss the next big business opportunities in creating technologies for ocean related commerce, research and defense. Experts in US Naval Defense, marine energy, ocean exploration, aquaculture, climate monitoring, and technology transfer will be featured this year.

About Blue Venture Forum (BVF): BVF is a Newport, RI based non-profit with a mission to assist blue technology companies to grow and scale by connecting them to investors, corporate partners and resource providers. The forum develops and delivers customized programming, matchmaking, and mentoring targeted specifically at blue tech companies. The forum also organizes the largest Blue Economy conference in New England, Blue Innovation Symposium.