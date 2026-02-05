403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ladies Love To Celebrate Paris In LA The Sweetest French Inspired Parties Coming
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.
Starting in 2026, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to reward ladies who have made a difference for 10 years with the sweetest birthday trips to experience the world's best; art, culture, fashion, nature, sports, and wine. The perfect trips to share with a BFF, group of friends or to gift.
Prior to departure for birthday trip LA ladies earn invite-only parties! 'Ladies Love to Celebrate Paris in LA.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For over 15 years, I have created, hosted, and sponsored the sweetest Art, Beauty, Chocolate, Dining, and Fashion parties for ladies in LA, love to party for good? Join the club!"
How Do Ladies Party for Good?
Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program.
1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral a with birthday trip to share or gift (any bucket list experience), including; Sweet Paris Week.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest rewards to share and gift!'"
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit:
For the last 15 years Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring the sweetest Art, Beauty, Chocolates, Dining, and Fashion Parties for ladies. Is Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; Is Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience Art Basel Paris and Salon du Chocolat on the same trip and stay at the sweetest hotel participate in recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you love to share and gift Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience The French Open and stay at the sweetest hotel and earn a pair of VIP TIX? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you love to share and gift! Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience The sweetest Wine Paris Party Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn all-inclusive Paris Trip you love to share and gift! Made Just for You!
Ladies love to celebrate a special birthday and share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you Experiences Together!
Starting in 2026, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to reward ladies who have made a difference for 10 years with the sweetest birthday trips to experience the world's best; art, culture, fashion, nature, sports, and wine. The perfect trips to share with a BFF, group of friends or to gift.
Prior to departure for birthday trip LA ladies earn invite-only parties! 'Ladies Love to Celebrate Paris in LA.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For over 15 years, I have created, hosted, and sponsored the sweetest Art, Beauty, Chocolate, Dining, and Fashion parties for ladies in LA, love to party for good? Join the club!"
How Do Ladies Party for Good?
Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program.
1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral a with birthday trip to share or gift (any bucket list experience), including; Sweet Paris Week.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest rewards to share and gift!'"
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit:
For the last 15 years Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring the sweetest Art, Beauty, Chocolates, Dining, and Fashion Parties for ladies. Is Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; Is Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience Art Basel Paris and Salon du Chocolat on the same trip and stay at the sweetest hotel participate in recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you love to share and gift Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience The French Open and stay at the sweetest hotel and earn a pair of VIP TIX? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you love to share and gift! Made Just for You!
Ladies Love to celebrate a special birthday and experience The sweetest Wine Paris Party Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn all-inclusive Paris Trip you love to share and gift! Made Just for You!
Ladies love to celebrate a special birthday and share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you Experiences Together!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment