The Hip Hop Museum Highlights Black History Month Book Series And 1 Dollar 1 Mic 1 Movement Campaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Hip Hop Museum is proud to highlight two Black History Month initiatives that underscore its commitment to education, literacy, and cultural preservation: A social media series celebrating nearly 40 books about Hip Hop culture, and the ongoing 1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement campaign inviting the global Hip Hop community to contribute just one dollar toward funding the museum's educational programming, tech-forward innovation, and community development. Together, these campaigns reflect the museum's core mission to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of Hip Hop for future generations.

The Hip Hop Museum's curated selection, written by artists, journalists, and cultural scholars, spans children's books, graphic novels, memoirs, and academic texts by renowned figures including Tricia Rose, LL Cool J, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and Michael Eric Dyson.

In partnership with the museum, Abantu Audio-a Black-owned digital audiobook platform founded by Luc Cadet and Alejandro Gonzales-will feature a separate, expanded Hip Hop books collection collaboratively developed for their app, website and social media. As part of this campaign, Abantu Audio will extend a special offer of 100 one-month free audiobook subscriptions to social media followers of the Hip Hop Museum.

The Hip Hop Museum book signing events will take place every Saturday throughout February 2026 from 12-2pm at The Culture Lab, 658 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY.

2/7 You Can Do It All by Newark Councilman Dupre "DoItAll" Kelly and Khairi Williams

2/14 Promise That You Will Sing About Me: The Power and Poetry of Kendrick Lamar by Miles Marshall Lewis 2/21 The Show Must Go On by Mark Greene

2/28 Outtakes and Icons by Mike Miller

About The Hip Hop Museum

The Hip Hop Museum, opening in 2026 in New York City, will include a dynamic blend of traditional exhibits and immersive experiences, including rare artifacts, memorabilia, interactive stations, digital installations, live performances and community engagement. These elements will allow visitors of all ages to engage deeply with Hip Hop's history and its ongoing influence on modern life. The immersive 55,000 square feet environment will reflect Hip Hop's kinetic energy, ensuring the experience feels as vibrant, dynamic and communal as the culture itself. The opening of The Hip Hop Museum marks a historic occasion in the celebration and preservation of Hip Hop culture.

Media inquiries: Bryna Jean-Marie, Chief Communications Officer, at....

Book signings: Kylerr Bucano at... and Nicole Duncan Smith at....