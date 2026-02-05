India To Travel To Colombo Despite Boycott Call By Pakistan, Captain Suryakumar Yadav Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Thursday that his team would show up in Colombo for their T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, despite their Group A opponents and arch-rivals boycotting the match.

"We haven't said no to playing them (Pakistan)," Yadav told reporters at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, where India will begin their campaign against the United States on Saturday's opening day.

"They are the ones who have said no. Our flights are booked and we are going to Colombo."

India need to be at the stadium and ready to take the field for the February 15 match in order to make sure of being awarded the two points for a match forfeit.

The tournament, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, has been overshadowed by weeks of political posturing in the build-up.

Bangladesh were kicked out for refusing to play in India and Pakistan's government then told its team not to show up at the clash of the arch-rivals as a show of support for Bangladesh.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, and meet only in global or regional tournaments events.

India start the T20 World Cup on home soil with a great chance of retaining the title they won two years ago and Yadav agreed they were the side to beat.

"The way we have been playing, it looks like we are the favourites," he smiled.

If that seemed like an overconfident statement, the India captain was quick to caution: "There are 19 (other) good teams in the tournament, though.

"On a given day, when you play, you have to bring your A-game and play good cricket."

India know that their opening opponents, the United States, caused the biggest upset of the 2024 tournament when they beat Pakistan in a super over.

Yadav said no team would be taken lightly.

"I'm sure every game will be very important," he said.



