Kuwait Announces Working Hours Of Government Employees For Ramadan 2026
Under the current flexible working system, based on Civil Service Bureau Circular No. (12) of 2024 concerning the official evening work system, official working hours for government entities specify that the start of work shall be between 8.30am and 10.30am.
Each government entity can determine specific start and end times for working hours in accordance with work requirements.
Official evening working hours include a grace period of 15 minutes at the beginning of the workday, in addition to the approved grace period for females at the end of the workday (15 minutes). It shall be observed that the start of official working hours during the evening period in the holy month of Ramadan shall not be before 6.45pm.
