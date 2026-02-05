Gulf Print & Pack 2026 Expands 15%, Featuring Over 300 Exhibitors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The region's leading print & packaging technology trade event is also marking its 15th edition as the largest gathering of global print & packaging innovators.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Print & Pack 2026, the premier print and packaging technology trade event in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, will bring together more than 300 global exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge innovations. The event will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre with a projected 15% growth in floor space from the last edition.What to expectMarking its 15th milestone edition, Gulf Print & Pack 2026 offers unparalleled business and networking opportunities for commercial printers, print service providers, packaging converters, and print buyers from over 100 countries. The event will feature the latest advancements across the entire production journey, from pre-press to post-press, including digital, flexo, offset, and hybrid printing technologies, as well as innovative solutions in finishing, embellishment, and materials.This year's event will focus on key trends shaping the future of the industry, including digital transformation, sustainability, personalization, short-run production, smart packaging and interactive print. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of products, from labels, flexible packaging, and cartons & boxes to textiles and décor, all under one roof.Andrew Galloway, Group Director of Gulf Print & Pack, highlighted the event's significance:“The MENA region is experiencing accelerated growth in printing and packaging markets which is further catalyzed by the strategic location of Dubai as a regional hub. Gulf Print & Pack 2026 remains a vital platform to support and accelerate the expansion of the local printing and packaging sector.”Industry-leading brands on displayGulf Print & Pack 2026 will feature industry-leading brands such as Konica Minolta, Bobst, Ricoh, Weigang, and Nilpeter in addition to other local and global innovators showcasing their latest technologies and solutions.Prestige, for example, will bring its Eterna ECUT 1060E, a die-cutter machine focused on corrugated board. At Konica Minolta, visitors will experience intelligent solutions. Nayyar Ansari, Marketing Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East, said:“Konica Minolta is accelerating the shift from analog to digital printing, delivering high-value, sustainable, and on-demand solutions for labels, packaging, and commercial printing. Automated, data-driven workflows reduce waste and boost production efficiency. Visitors can experience the new white toner with over 70% opacity, supported by Intelligent Quality Care technology that ensures consistent, reliable color quality throughout the entire print run.”With a record number of exhibitors reaching over 300 brands, Gulf Print & Pack is once more reaffirming its relevance as the industry's preeminent event in the region. Khaled Joundi, Region Business Director, Middle East, Pakistan & Egypt at BOBST, confirmed:“For BOBST, Gulf Print & Pack is more than an exhibition, it is a strategic meeting point to strengthen partnerships, share expertise, and shape the future of packaging through sustainability.”Barry Killengrey, Event Director at Gulf Print & Pack, concluded:“This year's event again shows our commitment to delivering a platform for exhibitors, partners, and visitors to build lasting relationships.”Event DetailsGulf Print & Pack 2026 will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is free to attend for industry professionals.Register here:-Ends-Notes to editors:For further information, please contact:Sandra PortoPR and Social Media Director...About Gulf Print & PackGulf Print & Pack is the leading print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs). The show brings together PSP's, commercial and packaging printers, designers and print buyers from across the MENA region. Visitors to the show print educational and children's books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics. Exhibitors use the show to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software launches to an audience that comes to buy.

Zoe Gale

Gulf Print & Pack

+44 7788 211173

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gulf Print & Pack 2026 expands 15%, featuring over 300 exhibitors News Provided By Gulf Print & Pack February 05, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact