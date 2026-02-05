Gold Stock Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Expands Montauban Land Position Following 3D Geological Model Identifying Potential District-Scale Mineralized Corridor

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a leading investing platform, reports on breaking stock news for ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF)

ESGold Corp. ( CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D ) ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 144 mining claims totaling approximately 7,668 hectares in and around its Montauban project, significantly increasing the size of its Montauban land position in Québec.

With these newly staked claims, ESGold now controls 417 mining claims covering approximately 20,618 hectares or 206 square kilometres around its Montauban project, representing the largest contiguous mineral tenure held by a single company in the Montauban region. Most of the newly acquired claims are open ground and are strategically located adjacent to the Company's core Montauban property.

The decision to continuing staking and expand the land position follows the completion of ESGold's recently announced ambient noise tomography (ANT) based 3D geological model(the "Model") (see the Company's press release dated February 3, 2026 here), which identified a deep, laterally extensive anomaly that suggests the potential for a mineralized corridor extending to approximately 900 metres depth and over two kilometres of strike, remaining open beyond the limits of the existing survey area at the Company's Montauban property. The Model has materially expanded the interpreted footprint of the mineral system and has highlighted areas that had not been evaluated by historical operators at Montauban.

Figure 2: ANT-based 3D geological model showing mineralized corridors extending beyond the available area prior to land expansion.

Based on the interpretation of this new geological understanding from the Model, ESGold was able to quickly secure additional ground along the interpreted structural and lithological trends to ensure control over potential extensions of the system.

Management Commentary

Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold, commented:

Strategic Rationale for Expanded Staking

The expanded claim package positions ESGold to systematically evaluate the full extent of the Montauban mineral system as modern exploration advances beyond the historically mined footprint. Historical exploration in the region was largely confined to shallow depths and isolated zones, leaving much of the broader structural corridor untested.

The newly staked claims may provide coverage over areas considered prospective for:

along-strike extensions of modeled mineralization;parallel or stacked mineralized horizons; and

structural corridors interpreted to control fluid flow and mineral deposition.

To date, only a portion of ESGold's land package has been evaluated using modern deep-penetrating geophysics.

Next Phase of Exploration

Building on the results of the 3D geological model and expanded land position, ESGold is advancing the next phase of exploration, which will include:

A significantly expanded ANT survey covering approximately 70 square kilometres, designed to assess the scale and continuity of the broader mineralized corridor:

Integration of ANT results with existing geological, geochemical, and structural datasets; and

Development of a targeted step-out diamond drilling program focused on testing high-priority targets identified by the model and expanded geophysics.

These exploration activities are being planned in parallel with the continued advancement of Montauban near-term production, which is expected to begin in 2026.

Montauban (Historical Context)

Reported historical production from the Montauban property includes approximately 150,000 ounces of gold, 7 million ounces of silver, 109,000 tonnes of zinc, and 37,000 tonnes of lead (source: John Langton, P.Geo., NI 43-101 Technical Report, February 4, 2022).

Despite this production history, the broader Montauban region has never been systematically explored at a regional scale using modern techniques.

Why the 3D Model and New Staked Ground Matters to Investors

This expanded land position reflects a critical inflection point for ESGold. As modern geophysics and 3D modeling indicate that mineralization at Montauban extends well beyond the historically mined footprint, control of a larger land position beyond the broader structural and geological setting becomes increasingly important. By consolidating this large, contiguous land package at this stage, ESGold is positioned to systematically evaluate the full potential of the emerging mineral system and not be constrained by its historical land base and boundaries. Limited opportunities allow for a company to redefine the scale of its historic mining camp while advancing towards production, and ESGold believes Montauban is now entering that phase.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling described herein was conducted for due-diligence screening; independent verification, QA/QC, and systematic work remain outstanding. No mineral resources or reserves are declared.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visitesgold for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us onX (formerly Twitter),LinkedIn, and joining ourTelegram channel.

For further information please contact... or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at ... or 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

CEO & Director

...

+1-888-370-1059

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

