Agricultural Producer Prices Rise In 2025 Despite Sharp December Decline - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Agricultural producer prices increased by 3.8 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

However, prices recorded a sharp decline in December, falling by 17.4 per cent compared with the same month last year and by 22.5 per cent compared with November, according to DoS figures cited by Al Mamlaka TV.

The cumulative Producer Price Index (PPI) for agricultural products reached 113.5 in 2025, up from 109.4 in the corresponding period of 2024. In December 2025, the index stood at 89.4, compared with 108.3 in December 2024 and 115.5 in November 2025.

The agricultural producer price index measures average changes in prices received by farmers at the farm gate, before the inclusion of costs such as transport, storage, marketing or traders' profit margins.

On an annual basis, prices rose for several crops accounting for 30.6 per cent of the index's relative weight. The most "notable" increases were recorded for bananas (21.7 per cent), hot peppers (15.2 per cent) and green sweet peppers (10.5 per cent).

By contrast, prices fell for crops representing 69.4 per cent of the index's relative importance, led by potatoes (39.5 per cent), tomatoes (26.7 per cent) and coloured sweet peppers (22 per cent).

The year-on-year decline in December prices was largely driven by significant falls in tomatoes (84.3 per cent), white cabbage (69.6 per cent) and green maize (57.5 per cent), which together accounted for 62.5 per cent of the index's relative weight.

Meanwhile, prices increased for other crops accounting for 37.5 per cent of the index, most notably lemons (166.5 per cent), papaya (144.4 per cent) and olives (111.8 per cent).

Month-on-month, December prices declined for crops representing 73.9 per cent of the index, including fennel (37.9 per cent), strawberries (37.5 per cent) and kumquats (37.1 per cent).

However, prices rose for a smaller group of crops, accounting for 26.1 per cent of the index, led by courgettes (86.7 per cent), cucumbers (32.3 per cent) and potatoes (21.3 per cent), Al Mamlaka TV reported.