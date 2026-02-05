SWISS Adds Second Airbus A350 To Its Fleet

The new aircraft named“Delémont” will make its first passenger flight from Zurich to Montreal on 23 February 23, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced in a press release on Wednesday. From the 2026 summer timetable, the A350 will be used on long-haul flights to Boston and Seoul. More A350s will be added to the fleet over the course of the year. SWISS has ordered a total of 10 to modernise its long-haul fleet.

In addition, the existing Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft will be refurbished. The installation of a new cabin on these aircraft will begin this year.

