Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WEF Launches Investigation Into CEO Over Epstein Relationship

WEF Launches Investigation Into CEO Over Epstein Relationship


2026-02-05 02:10:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The World Economic Forum has launched an independent investigation into its CEO Borge Brende. The aim is to clarify his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it became known that Brende had been in contact with him. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: WEF launches investigation into CEO over Epstein relationship This content was published on February 5, 2026 - 14:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de WEF leitet Untersuchung gegen CEO wegen Epstein-Beziehung ein Original Read more: WEF leitet Untersuchung gegen CEO wegen Epstein-Beziehun
  • Español es El WEF abre una investigación contra su director ejecutivo por su relación con Epstein Read more: El WEF abre una investigación contra su director ejecutivo por su relación con Ep
  • Português pt Escândalo Epstein alcança o Fórum Econômico Mundial Read more: Escândalo Epstein alcança o Fórum Econômico Mu

Brende is said to have attended three dinners at which Epstein was also present, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Thursday. There was also e-mail and text message communication between the two.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The World Economic Forum (WEF) emphasised in a statement that the decision to conduct the investigation“underlines its commitment to transparency and the preservation of integrity.” At the same time, Brende is supporting and cooperating and will continue to fulfil his duties as WEF president and CEO.

More More Messy Schwab succession threatens WEF image

This content was published on May 2, 2025 WEF faces toxic workplace claims and a succession crisis caused by the abrupt resignation of its founder.

Read more: Messy Schwab succession threatens WEF

MENAFN05022026000210011054ID1110702213



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search