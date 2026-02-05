WEF Launches Investigation Into CEO Over Epstein Relationship

Brende is said to have attended three dinners at which Epstein was also present, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Thursday. There was also e-mail and text message communication between the two.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) emphasised in a statement that the decision to conduct the investigation“underlines its commitment to transparency and the preservation of integrity.” At the same time, Brende is supporting and cooperating and will continue to fulfil his duties as WEF president and CEO.

