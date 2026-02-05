Swiss Canton Makes First Payments To Crans-Montana Fire Victims
“The files are currently being processed as and when the requested documents are received, and are then forwarded to the bank for payment,” the canton of Valais wrote on Thursday. The canton had announced on January 14 that it would pay out this lump sum of CHF10,000. If the payment has taken some time, it is because“a minimum of administrative checks” had to be carried out, the press release continues.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Of the 48 payments already made, 14 were paid into foreign accounts: seven in France, six in Italy and one in Belgium.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image
This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's
