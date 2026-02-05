Swiss Canton Makes First Payments To Crans-Montana Fire Victims





The canton of Valais has made the first payments of emergency aid of CHF10,000 (about $12,900) for each person hospitalised or family affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana. So far, 48 victims have benefited.

“The files are currently being processed as and when the requested documents are received, and are then forwarded to the bank for payment,” the canton of Valais wrote on Thursday. The canton had announced on January 14 that it would pay out this lump sum of CHF10,000. If the payment has taken some time, it is because“a minimum of administrative checks” had to be carried out, the press release continues.

Of the 48 payments already made, 14 were paid into foreign accounts: seven in France, six in Italy and one in Belgium.

