Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Canton Makes First Payments To Crans-Montana Fire Victims

Swiss Canton Makes First Payments To Crans-Montana Fire Victims


2026-02-05 02:10:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The canton of Valais has made the first payments of emergency aid of CHF10,000 (about $12,900) for each person hospitalised or family affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana. So far, 48 victims have benefited. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss canton makes first payments to Crans-Montana fire victims This content was published on February 5, 2026 - 15:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Valais: premiers paiements de l'aide d'urgence pour Crans-Montana Original Read more: Valais: premiers paiements de l'aide d'urgence pour Crans-Mo

“The files are currently being processed as and when the requested documents are received, and are then forwarded to the bank for payment,” the canton of Valais wrote on Thursday. The canton had announced on January 14 that it would pay out this lump sum of CHF10,000. If the payment has taken some time, it is because“a minimum of administrative checks” had to be carried out, the press release continues.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Of the 48 payments already made, 14 were paid into foreign accounts: seven in France, six in Italy and one in Belgium.

More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image

This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's

MENAFN05022026000210011054ID1110702212



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search