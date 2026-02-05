JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend Declaration

05.02.2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 05 February 2026 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 February 2026, record date as of the 13 February 2026 & payment date is the 06 March 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.365000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.318900 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.389600 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.380100 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.312100 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.157600 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.130900 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.226100 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.140000 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.119100 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.110600 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.111400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.113400 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.174600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.190900 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.183500 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 05.02.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

