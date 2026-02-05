|
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Dividend Declaration
05.02.2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST
| The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 February 2026, record date as of the 13 February 2026 & payment date is the 06 March 2026:
|
|
|
|
| Share Class Description
| ISIN
| Per Share Rate
| JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BDFC6Q91
| 0.365000
| JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
| IE00BJLTWS02
| 0.318900
| JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BDFC6G93
| 0.389600
| JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
| IE00BD9MMG79
| 0.380100
| JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
| IE00BD9MMC32
| 0.312100
| JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE0003UVYC20
| 0.157600
| JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000U5MJOZ6
| 0.130900
| JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000U9J8HX9
| 0.226100
| JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE00BL0BMX65
| 0.140000
| JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE000AP27VA7
| 0.119100
| JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
| IE000UPAYVL7
| 0.110600
| JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
| IE0006YCYW06
| 0.111400
| JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE000RE0SQM6
| 0.113400
| JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
| IE000DDR6DS3
| 0.174600
| JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
| IE0006FIW9Z0
| 0.190900
| JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE0006CJGQR9
| 0.183500
|
|
|
|
| Enquiries:
|
|
|
| Matheson
|
|
|
|
| Phone: +353 1 232 2000
CommentsNo comment