NTPC Targets 30 GW Nuclear Power Capacity By 2047: Mos Naik
NTPC is pursuing this goal through joint ventures and a dedicated nuclear subsidiary.
One route involves Anu Shakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).
ASHVINI is in the process of setting up a 4×700 MW nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara district, known as the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP).
According to current projections, initial testing of the first 700 MW unit of the project is expected in the financial year 2032–33.
NTPC has also formed a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL), which was incorporated on January 7, 2025, after obtaining the necessary approvals. The subsidiary is expected to play a key role in the company's nuclear expansion plans.
To explore technology options and potential partnerships, including with international players, NTPC has issued an Expression of Interest to assess possible collaborations.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment