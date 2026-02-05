NTPC Targets 30 GW Nuclear Power Capacity By 2047: Mos Naik

MENAFN - KNN India)Public sector power major NTPC is planning to develop 30 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 as part of the government's broader target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear capacity by that year, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

NTPC is pursuing this goal through joint ventures and a dedicated nuclear subsidiary.

One route involves Anu Shakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

ASHVINI is in the process of setting up a 4×700 MW nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara district, known as the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP).

According to current projections, initial testing of the first 700 MW unit of the project is expected in the financial year 2032–33.

NTPC has also formed a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL), which was incorporated on January 7, 2025, after obtaining the necessary approvals. The subsidiary is expected to play a key role in the company's nuclear expansion plans.

To explore technology options and potential partnerships, including with international players, NTPC has issued an Expression of Interest to assess possible collaborations.

(KNN Bureau)

