Truevis Technologies And Neusoft Medical Systems Sign Mou For 300 Radiology Centers With SMC Clinics



Revolutionizing Medtech Access and Empowering Radiologists

Forecasts to invest an estimated Rs. 1,000 cr over 5 years

One clinic setup requires an estimated Rs. 3.5 cr for an independent radiologist Reaching over 1 million patients annually

Truevis Technologies Pvt Limited, a leading manufacturer in the med-tech sector, and Neusoft Medical Systems signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMC Clinics, an initiative of Swadhin Trust powered by Tripura Santiniketan Medical College and Hospital. In a landmark move to bridge India's widening med-tech gap especially amid the escalating cancer crisis and capitalize on the sector's post-Budget 2026 surge, this partnership aims to establish 300 clinician-owned diagnostic centers in Tier I, Tier II towns over the next five years, reaching over 1 million patients annually forecasting an investment of Rs. 1000 cr in 5 years.



India grapples with a surging cancer burden, with approximately 1.46 million new cases in 2022 (ICMR estimates), projected to exceed 1.5 million by 2026 and rise to around 1.57 million by 2030. Early detection through advanced imaging is critical, yet access remains limited in semi-urban and rural areas. India's med-tech sector faces a stark shortfall: valued at approximately $14 billion today, it lags far behind the $50 billion required by 2030 to meet rising healthcare demands (NITI Aayog estimates). High import dependency (70-80% of equipment), capital-intensive setups, and limited access exacerbate the divide.



The Union Budget 2026-27 supercharged growth prospects, with Rs. 40,000 crore for electronics components manufacturing aiding med-tech devices and diagnostics; Rs. 10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI scheme over five years for biopharma hubs, indirectly benefiting med-tech integration; and expanded Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for sectors like white goods (Rs. 1,004 crore) and ongoing medical devices PLI (Rs. 3,420 crore base through 2028), projecting a 15-20% CAGR through 2030 driving domestic manufacturing, affordability, and innovation.



This MoU directly tackles the cancer crisis by deploying advanced imaging equipment (X-Ray, Mammography, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET-CT) across 300 centers. These clinician-owned facilities will enable early-stage cancer detection vital for improving survival rates while cutting costs by up to 30% through local supply chains. By empowering radiologists in Tier I and Tier II towns, the initiative ensures affordable, high-quality diagnostics for over 1 million patients yearly, reducing treatment delays, easing hospital overload, and supporting India's goal of universal healthcare access.



This partnership positions Truevis, Neusoft, and SMC Clinics at the forefront, offering a clinician-centric model where radiologists retain full ownership while partners handle backend hurdles like technology procurement and operations.



Key Partnership Roles

Truevis Technologies and Neusoft Medical Systems (Technology Partner): With their Make in India initiative, the companies will deliver end-to-end support for sourcing advanced imaging equipment, vendor coordination, installation, and lifecycle maintenance at preferential rates leveraging Budget-boosted local supply chains.



SMC Clinics (Service & Enablement Partner): Manages operational planning, referral networks, branding, and draws on Swadhin Trust's institutional expertise for nationwide rollout.



"This MoU isn't just about scaling diagnostics it's a game-changer for access to patient care, empowering radiologists to build Indian healthcare for the future, especially in tackling cancer's rise. This will help retain highly skilled medical professionals for better care and accessibility in Tier II, Tier III towns and beyond," said a spokesperson from Truevis Technologies Pvt Ltd.



"This collaboration is a direct response to India's med-tech shortfall and cancer surge, amplified by Budget 2026's push for self-reliance and Make in India. By empowering radiologists to own their practices, we're fostering entrepreneurship, improving early cancer detection, and enhancing treatment outcomes in underserved areas," added a Spokesperson from SMC Clinics-Swadhin Trust.



The initiative prioritizes urban and semi-urban expansion, reducing dependence on corporate chains and promoting affordable, high-quality diagnostics amid the sector's projected boom.



About Truevis Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Truevis Technologies Private Limited is a pioneering MedTech company redefining healthcare through manufacturing-led availability of advanced radiology, radiotherapy, and hemodialysis equipment. Delivering end-to-end solutions via its MaaS platform including call center support, after-sales service, project management, consultancy, and comprehensive maintenance contracts Truevis empowers businesses with scalable, customer-centric operations aligned to Make in India and Viksit Bharat initiatives. With a mission to bridge global innovation and local accessibility, the company drives digital transformation, reduces import dependency, and fosters self-reliance in high-end diagnostics like PET-CT and MRI systems.