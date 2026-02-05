Techmediabreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Appoints Simon Lewis EVP Of Entertainment And CEO Of Dotcom Ventures

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) announced the appointment of Simon Lewis as Executive Vice President of Entertainment for SEGG Media and Chief Executive Officer of DotCom Ventures Inc., the subsidiary operating Concerts and TicketStub, as the company advances both platforms from development into commercial execution. Lewis, a former advisor to the company and a veteran of the global live entertainment industry with prior tenure as President of Live Nation Europe, will oversee SEGG Media's live entertainment strategy and lead the build-out and launch of Concerts and TicketStub, supporting the Board's focus on accelerating commercialization and disciplined platform launches across the company's entertainment portfolio.

About SEGG Media Corporation
SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

