(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES establishes total solutions system for contract manufacturing of various test kits including in vitro diagnostics Expanding production capacity by introducing automated equipment reduces manufacturing costs and shortens delivery times TOKYO, Feb 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), a company engaged in the industrial precious metals business of TANAKA, announced today that it has established a total solution system capable of supporting all processes in the contract manufacturing business for various test kits including in vitro diagnostics. Until now, TANAKA has been responsible primarily for processes from developing and manufacturing test kits to bulk production of extraction buffer. At this time, TANAKA established dedicated production lines for the dispensing and packaging of extraction buffer, creating a system that enables it to complete all processes in-house from development to manufacture of final products. This enables TANAKA to reduce costs and the time for external outsourcing and transportation, making it possible to deliver high-quality products in shorter times. In addition, TANAKA will seek to expand production capacity and shorten lead times even further by introducing additional state-of-the-art automatic assembly lines and extract dispensing equipment with a target of March 2026. Flexible responses achieved through reinforced integrated production system By establishing this total solution system, TANAKA will be able to provide comprehensive contract services covering all processes from test kit development and manufacturing to bulk production, dispensing, and packaging of extraction buffer. This will enable TANAKA to continuously support customers from the development stage through mass production while also accommodating request for individual processes such as extraction buffer dispensing only. By bringing production processes entirely in-house, TANAKA will further reinforce stable supply and quality control. A track record in the development of diagnostic test kits across a wide range of disease areas and examples of deployment TANAKA offers in vitro diagnostics for a wide range of infectious diseases including respiratory tract infections, such as influenza and COVID-19, as well as dengue and ZIKA viruses. These test kits are compatible with various sample types such as saliva, blood, and urine, and support rapid and accurate testing in clinical settings.

Respiratory Tract Infections Mosquito-Born Infectious Diseases Obstetrics ・ Influenza virus

・ Adenovirus

・ RS virus

・ Human meta-virus

・ COVID-19

・Group A beta hemolytic Streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes) ・ Dengue virus

・ Zika virus

・ Chikungunya virus ・ Pregnancy testing

Examples of Disease Areas That TANAKA Deploys Tests For

Technical foundations and future outlook

TANAKA started research and development of in vitro diagnostics around 2006 and has accumulated technologies centered on nano-colloidal gold (Au). It possesses a diverse range of technologies that support the enhancement of reagent performance using immunochromatographic assay, including protein immobilization technology, non-specific absorption expression technology, and antigen-antibody reaction enhancement technology, TANAKA provides contract manufacturing of high-quality test kits that leverage these technologies in accordance with the ISO 13485 system.

Going forward, TANAKA will leverage this total solution system to develop new diagnostics in collaboration with partner companies, while contributing to solutions to social issues and advancement of the field of medicine.

About TANAKA

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.

