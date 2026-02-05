TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Establishes Total Solutions System For Contract Manufacturing Of Various Test Kits Including In Vitro Diagnostics
Respiratory Tract Infections
Mosquito-Born Infectious Diseases
Obstetrics
・ Influenza virus
・ Dengue virus
・ Pregnancy testing
Examples of Disease Areas That TANAKA Deploys Tests For
Technical foundations and future outlook
TANAKA started research and development of in vitro diagnostics around 2006 and has accumulated technologies centered on nano-colloidal gold (Au). It possesses a diverse range of technologies that support the enhancement of reagent performance using immunochromatographic assay, including protein immobilization technology, non-specific absorption expression technology, and antigen-antibody reaction enhancement technology, TANAKA provides contract manufacturing of high-quality test kits that leverage these technologies in accordance with the ISO 13485 system.
Going forward, TANAKA will leverage this total solution system to develop new diagnostics in collaboration with partner companies, while contributing to solutions to social issues and advancement of the field of medicine.
About TANAKA
Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.
